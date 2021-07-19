Springfield Thunderbirds, MassMutual Support Educational Initiatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds proudly supported educational initiatives during the 2020-2021 school year through a revamped Stick to Reading program and the implementation of the first-ever Virtual School Day Seminar.

At the onset of the program, the Thunderbirds organized a Zoom rally with participating schools in Springfield and the greater Pioneer Valley featuring team management and the team's beloved mascot, Boomer. All materials were made available online to allow students to participate even in the midst of the challenges set forth by the pandemic.

In addition to the Stick to Reading programming, the Thunderbirds offered yet another unique opportunity for local middle and high school students with the first Virtual Seminar featuring Thunderbirds' creative services director Luke Pawlak, New York Islanders video producer Danny Baxter, and NHL social media marketing manager Peter Bottini. The trio shared their experiences working in the world of hockey and digital media. This seminar served as an extension of the annual Sports Symposium, which ordinarily occurs in conjunction with the Thunderbirds' annual School Day Game.

"Given the challenges presented by the remote school setting this year, the Thunderbirds provided a useful and engaging tool that supported our students' connection to the larger Springfield community," said Julie Jaron, Director of Visual & Performing Arts for Springfield Public Schools. "We are very grateful recipients of the Thunderbirds Virtual Game Day materials."

These programs were made possible thanks to a generous contribution from MassMutual, a corporate partner of the Thunderbirds.

"We are grateful for the generous support of our longtime partner MassMutual," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Their steadfast commitment to education aligns with our core value of giving back to the youth in our community."

"We are delighted to support the Springfield Thunderbirds," said Dennis Duquette, head of Community Responsibility at MassMutual. "The team and its fans are essential to the vitality of our city and its downtown, and their work in the community is exemplary. We are proud to be associated with such a fine organization."

