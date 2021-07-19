Abbotsford Canucks Announce Business Leadership Team

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that Rob Mullowney has been named Chief Operating Officer and Raj Mutti has been named Vice-President, Business Operations.

Mullowney joins the Canucks from the Ottawa Senators organization where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Ottawa's AHL affiliate Belleville Senators and Alternate Governor, AHL. He also held the role of Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Ottawa Senators.

During his previous roles in the AHL, Mullowney has led the launch of two Canadian AHL franchises, the St. John's IceCaps and Belleville Senators. Under his leadership these teams have been recognized on 12 separate occasions for excellence in sales and marketing, including the prestigious President's award for overall business excellence. In 2013 he was named the league's Ken Mackenzie Award winner as the AHL's top marketing executive.

Mullowney has professional ties to Vancouver, having worked on the sponsorship and marketing teams for the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and later as an Associate Partner of Vancouver-based sports marketing firm, TTG Canada.

Mullowney holds a Master's Degree in Sport Management from University of New Brunswick.

Reporting to Rob Mullowney, COO Abbotsford Canucks, Raj Mutti will be responsible for the development and implementation of the strategic business plans for all operations at the Abbotsford Centre with a focus on creating the ultimate fan experience.

Mutti most recently held the role of Executive VP, Operations for the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation where he oversaw and developed 13 locations including all casinos, hotels, and hospitality operations. Prior to that, he oversaw seven of the properties within the Gaming Corporation's western operations, including a $20 million renovation to Vancouver's marquee Hard Rock Casino - which included multiple restaurants, a theatre, and a full-service casino with over 650 staff.

Before joining the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, Mutti served as GM at Hastings Racecourse and Fraser Downs, where he introduced "Friday Night Racing" and opened Hastings Racecourse Casino.

Mutti holds an Animal Science / Business Management Degree from the University of Arizona and previously studied in the Business Management program at SFU.

Ryan Johnson, Rob Mullowney and Canucks Assistant GM Chris Gear will represent Abbotsford on the AHL's Board of Governors.

