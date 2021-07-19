Bridgeport Islanders Announce New Season Ticket Referral Program

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce their new season ticket referral program, designed to reward our most loyal fans who help pack Webster Bank Arena on game days.

All ticket holders are encouraged to refer a friend for the 2021-22 season. If that individual purchases a new plan, no matter if it's a full season, partial or flex package, you immediately receive a credit of 10% of their purchase on your account.

2021-22 ticket plans are more affordable than ever. See the revamped pricing structures and options for full season and partial and flex plans here.

Account credit can be used towards:

- Your 2022-23 ticket plan deposit

- Concession purchases at home games

- Merchandise purchases at home games

- Additional tickets to future games

- Future Webster Bank Arena events

To participate today, renew or purchase a new ticket plan by contacting an Islanders' representative at 203-579-5230 or by filling out this online form.

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.

