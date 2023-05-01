Springfield Cardinals Welcomes New Owner Diamond Baseball Holdings

The Springfield Cardinals today announced its sale by the St. Louis Cardinals to Diamond Baseball Holdings, (DBH) an organization that owns and operates select minor league baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB) including the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate. The Springfield Cardinals will remain the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, with the current front office staff continuing under new ownership, led by Vice President and General Manager Dan Reiter.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are excited to evolve and further elevate the Springfield Cardinals with this sale to DBH," said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Louis Cardinals. "DBH's unparalleled expertise and vision for promoting and growing the minor leagues makes them our ideal partner in the continuing relationship between the St. Louis and Springfield Cardinals, as well as with the Springfield community."

The City of Springfield's purchase of Hammons Field and lease extension activated earlier this year enables the Springfield Cardinals to call the stadium home for at least the next fifteen years.

"We welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings to Springfield and are so excited about the opportunities afforded to grow and enhance the minor league baseball experience in our community. DBH brings a solid record of innovative support for minor league baseball including teams in the Texas League as well as within the Cardinal organization. Springfield is very proud of its Cardinals. We have the highest respect and admiration for the St. Louis Cardinals and cannot ask for a better partnership," said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. "The Cardinal tradition and heritage is so special-we would even say priceless. Our long history with the Cardinals goes back initially to the 1930s. Having DBH be a key part of not only keeping that special relationship, but expanding upon it, is exciting."

"One of the keys to our organization's long-term success has been our minor league system. There is a great track record for both the quality and quantity of prospects that have worn the Springfield Birds on the Bat," said John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals. "We are thrilled that Hammons Field and the Springfield community will remain a premier environment for our young players to learn and grow in their careers."

"DBH is grateful to the St. Louis Cardinals for their partnership, and we look forward to many more years of Cardinals baseball in Springfield," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "We recognize the meaningful relationship between the Cardinals and the city, and we are thrilled to honor Springfield's passion for the club with our commitment to best-in-class fan experience and expanded activation of Hammons Field to foster even deeper community engagement."

"This transition is an incredible opportunity for the Springfield Cardinals to maintain our close connection to St. Louis while also being part of DBH, which is setting a new standard for innovation and collaboration in minor league baseball," said Dan Reiter, Vice President and General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals. "DBH is supportive of what is most important to us in Springfield: a great family-friendly, affordable and accessible Cardinals baseball experience at Hammons Field."

Subject to satisfying standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

