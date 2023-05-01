Hooks Home for Star Wars Night & Rodeo Weekend

Returning from a series split in Midland that included a three game win-streak, your Corpus Christi Hooks are back for a six-game homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles starting tomorrow, May 2nd through Sunday, May 7th. Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is scheduled to continue his MLB rehab assignment at Whataburger Field.

Enter a galaxy far, far away on Thursday, May 4 as the Hooks host Star Wars Night at Whataburger Field! Hooks players will don special Star Wars themed jerseys to be auctioned off benefitting Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana. Come Friday, saddle up for Rodeo Weekend as the Hooks wear rodeo themed jerseys all weekend also being auctioned off to benefit Mission 911. Auction information will be available at cchooks.com/auction and on Hooks social media outlets.

In addition to rodeo themed jerseys & caps, Rodeo Weekend kicks off Friday night with Mutton Bustin' postgame presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union. The participant field has filled, so come watch us crown a new champion. It's also Pirate Night, be sure to show up in your best pirate garb! Stick around after Mutton Bustin' as we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Plan on an early arrival Saturday as the first 2,000 fans take home a Rodeo Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers. Bring mom out to the ballpark on Sunday for an early Mother's Day treat as the first 1,000 moms receive a Mom Hat presented by the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department.

Our daily promotions are in full-effect with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

Already have ballpark food on your mind? We have a Friday Night special! Fans can take advantage of the Fish & Chips Combo, available at Tenders Love & Chicken this Friday, May 5th.

