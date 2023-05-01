Hooks Celebrate Star Wars Night & Rodeo Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, meet in a six-game set at Whataburger Field starting Tuesday night. The homestand features two giveaways, fireworks, Star Wars Night, Rodeo Weekend and more. Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is scheduled to continue his MLB rehab assignment at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks don specialty jerseys twice this homestand, giving fans the opportunity to bid on player-worn jerseys at cchooks.com/auction. Thursday, May 4 features Star Wars themed uniforms with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana while Rodeo themed uniforms worn Friday through Sunday will benefit Mission 911. Additional information will be posted on Hooks social media outlets.

Fans with a ticket from this homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles can show their ticket at Buc Days for a free single day gate entry ticket providing access to the Stripes Carnival, Treasure Island, Buckin' Marlin Stage and other non-Arena attractions from May 4-7.

Agape Ranch is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, May 2 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 3 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 4 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Star Wars Night

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, May 5 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Rodeo Weekend

+ Pirate Night: Be sure to come dressed in your best pirate garb

+ Mutton Bustin' presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, May 6 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 3:05 PM (gates open at 1:35)

+ Rodeo Weekend

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Rodeo Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)

+ Rodeo Weekend

+ First 1,000 moms receive a Mom Hat, presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

