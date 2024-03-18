Springfield Cardinals Unveil 2024 Promotions Schedule

With Opening Day at Hammons Field just 22 days away on Tuesday, April 9, we're excited to unveil our full Promotional Schedule for the 2024 season! This year's Promotional Schedule features 19 incredible Giveaway Items (including 7 Bobbleheads), 23 nights of Fireworks Celebrations, Weekly Promotions with Value Nights, exciting Theme Nights and much more.

Fans can guarantee every Promotional Giveaway Item this year with a RED Access Membership and a Promo Club! (More info below)

Promotional Schedule Highlights

Here's a quick glance at our Giveaway Dates, with the full Promotional Schedule available at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Promotions. All Giveaways are for 2,000 fans unless otherwise noted.

Bobblehead Giveaways (* Busch Stadium Exclusive):

- June 15: St. Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright & Louie Bobblehead*

- June 28: Loren Cook Company Keith Guttin Retiring Legend Bobblehead

- June 29: St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith "Wizard" Bobblehead *

- July 13: Hiland Dairy Spider-Man Bobblehead

- July 27: American National David Freese Santa Bobblehead

- August 24: Vision Clinic John Goodman Bobblehead

- September 7: St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen Bobblehead *

Additional Busch Stadium Exclusive Giveaways:

- April 27: St. Louis Cardinals 2024 Ticket-for-Two Vouchers

- May 25: St. Louis Cardinals Lars Nootbaar Nickname Jersey

- July 6: Kids Rawlings Baseball Gloves (1,000 kids, 15-and-under)

- August 10: "Stanley" Musial Tumblers

Springfield Cardinals Exclusive Wearables and Collectibles:

- April 13: Bar-S Foods 20th Year Commemorative Posters

- June 14: Coca-Cola 20th Year Commemorative Super Soft Shirt

- June 30: Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Ghost Panel Caps

- July 11: Leong's Asian Diner Springfield Cashew Chickens Shirseys

- July 26: Christmas in July Knitted Socks

- August 6: Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirts

- August 23: Great Southern Bank 20th Year Replica Commemorative Jersey

- September 6: Mercy Long Sleeve Dry Fit Hoodies

- September 8: Fan Appreciation Free 2025 Game Voucher

Specialty Fireworks Nights:

- April 9: Opening Day with Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade

- May 18: Military Appreciation

- May 24: Classic Rock, presented by 104.7 The Cave and Q102

- May 26: Memorial Day Celebration

- June 14: Country Music Fireworks, presented by 105.1 The Bull

- July 4: Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates

- July 12: Super Power Fireworks, presented by 92.9 The Beat

- August 9: Friday Fireworks, presented by Around the Ozarks

- August 23: 20th Year Celebration

- September 6: Friday Fireworks, presented by Burrell's Be Well Community

- September 8: Closing Day fans-on-field

Theme Nights:

- April 26: Halfway to Halloween

- May 18: Infuze Credit Union / Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation

- June 11, July 14, August 25: Copa de la Diversion Cardenales Games

- June 15: Purina Bark in the Park

- June 16: Father's Day with Pregame On-Field Catch

- June 25: Pride Night

- July 12: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

- July 13: Marvel Super Hero Night with Black Panther Appearance

- July 26, July 27: Christmas in July with Santa Appearances

Springfield Cashew Chickens Games:

- May 23 vs Tulsa Drillers

- June 13 vs NW Arkansas Naturals

- June 27 vs Arkansas Travelers

- July 11 vs Wichita Wind Surge

- July 25 vs Corpus Christi Hooks

- August 8 vs San Antonio Missions

- August 22 vs Tulsa Drillers

- September 5 vs NW Arkansas Naturals

Weekly Promos and Value Nights:

- Tuesday: Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

- Wednesday: Purina Woof Wednesday

- Thursday: Thirsty Thursday

- Friday: Friday Night Fireworks

- Saturday: Promotional Giveaway Nights

- Sunday: Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Click here for a full list of 2024 Promotions and to get your tickets right now!

Online Sign-Up for Memberships now available!

Fans can now sign up for RED Access Memberships online for the first time ever! Existing RED Access Members may also renew their plans online in a few easy clicks.

The most innovative ticketing experience in Minor League Baseball, RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like online exchanges in advance, exchanges of any missed-game tickets, a bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game and much more, all starting at just $95 plus tax.

Fans can guarantee every Promotional Giveaway Item this year with a RED Access Membership and a Promo Club!

