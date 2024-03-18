Tulsa Drillers to Again Host High School Baseball Series
March 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
The Tulsa Drillers Double-A baseball team will begin its 2024 season on April 9 at ONEOK Field, but there will be baseball action in downtown Tulsa prior to that game. The Drillers High School Baseball Series will return later this month with three games taking place at ONEOK Field.
The series will begin on Thursday, March 28 with a game that will have Collinsville facing Rejoice Christian at 5:00 p.m.
The following day, on Friday, March 29, there will be a doubleheader. The opener will have Tulsa NOAH facing Wagoner at 3:00 p.m. followed by Coweta meeting Oologah in game two at 6:00 p.m.
Admission for all games in the Tulsa Drillers 2024 High School Series will be free of charge.
A complete list of all games and times is below.
TULSA DRILLERS 2024 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES AT ONEOK FIELD
Day 1 Thursday, March 28 Collinsville vs. Rejoice Christian (5:00 p.m.)
Day 2 Friday, March 29 Tulsa NOAH vs. Wagoner (3:00 p.m.)
Coweta vs. Oologah (6:00 p.m.)
