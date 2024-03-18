Summer Baseball Camp Registration Open Now

The Midland RockHounds will conduct their 31st annual Baseball Camp from Tuesday, June 4th through Thursday, June 6th, 2024. Each session will focus on fundamentals and instruction of the skills required to be a successful baseball player. Midland RockHounds players and coaches will conduct the camp. Past camps have included instruction from current major league stars such as Todd Greene, Rich Harden, Nick Swisher, Dan Johnson, Joe Blanton, Travis Buck, Kurt Suzuki, Cliff Pennington, Tommy Everidge, Brad Ziegler, Jon Baker, Andrew Bailey, Chris Carter, Jemile Weeks, Dan Straily, AJ Griffin, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Dull, Sonny Gray, Max Muncy, Matt Olson, Chad Pinder, Matt Chapman, Denzel Clarke, Jonah Bride and Jordan Diaz.

Campers gain knowledge from the brightest young stars in the Oakland A's farm system. The RockHounds coaching staff has more than 30 years of professional baseball experience between them. This array of talent will give each youngster special insight into how to play the game of baseball.

Campers will be grouped up with other players of similar age and experience. Each group will rotate through different stations that will cover different aspects of the game. The camper to staff ratio will be approximately 10:1, ensuring that each child will receive individual instruction.

Midland RockHounds Baseball Camp is a great way for young players to learn the fundamentals of the game and gain confidence in their abilities as they interact with professional athletes and pick their brain of baseball knowledge.

Camp days will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The exception will be the first day when check-in will require you to report at 8:30 a.m. Each day will conclude with a lunch served by the RockHounds staff. In addition, each camper will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a certificate of participation and a free picnic/game ticket ($22.00 value) to the June 5th (Wednesday) RockHounds game. The cost per camper is $175.00. The Midland RockHounds must receive full payment by the opening of the camp.

Spots fill up quickly every year, so be sure to register ahead of time.

