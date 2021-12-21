Sports Card Show Set for January 8 at Truist Field

December 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce a new and exciting event coming to Truist Field in January. The Knights are partnering with BM Sports Cards to host the ballpark's first-ever Sports Card Show on Saturday, January 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Truist Field.

"I'm very excited to partner with the Charlotte Knights and host this show at Truist Field," stated Burke McKinney, BM Sports Cards. "The ballpark is the perfect venue for a show and we hope to attract fans of all ages. The card-collecting hobby is very hot right now and I can't think of a more appropriate place to welcome sports fans in the Charlotte area then to one of the nicest venues in all of sports, Truist Field."

The entire event, which will feature 100 vendor tables, will be held inside the Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge, located on the third floor of Truist Field. Admission to the event will be $5 for adults and free of charge for children 12 years old and under. Fans should enter the ballpark through the main gates.

Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights since 2014, is located at 324 S. Mint Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. For more information, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

