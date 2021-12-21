Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for December 13-19. It is the third time he has won the award in his career.
Christopoulos led the Walleye to a perfect 3-0-0 week in South Carolina with a 1.32 goals against average with a .959 save percentage in the three wins. Last Friday he turned aside 32 shots in Toledo's 2-1 win at South Carolina. He posted the same amount of saves in Saturday's 3-2 win at Greenville and a 30 save output to cap the weekend in Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory.
The 27-year-old is 10-2-1 this year in his return to the Walleye with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 SVP. Christopoulos had a breakout season during the 2019-20 season when he went 23-3-3 with a 2.30 goals against average and a .932 save percentage for Toledo. That year he was named as the goaltender for the ECHL All-Rookie Team. In his ECHL career, he has appeared in 61 games with a record of 45-10-5 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 SVP.
From 2015-2019, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He appeared in a career-best 43 games during his junior campaign (20017-2018) in which he also scored career bests in wins with 23, a 2.06GAA and .922SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back-to-back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.
