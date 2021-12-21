Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for December 13-19. It is the third time he has won the award in his career.

Christopoulos led the Walleye to a perfect 3-0-0 week in South Carolina with a 1.32 goals against average with a .959 save percentage in the three wins. Last Friday he turned aside 32 shots in Toledo's 2-1 win at South Carolina. He posted the same amount of saves in Saturday's 3-2 win at Greenville and a 30 save output to cap the weekend in Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory.

The 27-year-old is 10-2-1 this year in his return to the Walleye with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 SVP. Christopoulos had a breakout season during the 2019-20 season when he went 23-3-3 with a 2.30 goals against average and a .932 save percentage for Toledo. That year he was named as the goaltender for the ECHL All-Rookie Team. In his ECHL career, he has appeared in 61 games with a record of 45-10-5 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 SVP.

From 2015-2019, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He appeared in a career-best 43 games during his junior campaign (20017-2018) in which he also scored career bests in wins with 23, a 2.06GAA and .922SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back-to-back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.