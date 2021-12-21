Offseason Roster Update

December 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







Despite Major League transactions being on hold, roster moves at the Minor League level are eligible for filing during the current lockout. The following is a list of key players from the 2021 Louisville Bats squad who have signed with or were claimed by another team for the 2022 season, and are unlikely to return for the upcoming campaign:

1. OF Narciso Crook - Signed MiLB contract with Chicago Cubs (11/29)

Fan-favorite Crook dialed in over the final few weeks of the 2021 season, hitting .329 with a 1.065 OPS during his final 23 contests.

2. RHP Carson Fulmer - Claimed off waivers by Los Angeles Dodgers (12/8)

A stalwart out of the Bats' bullpen, Fulmer allowed one or no runs in 30 of his 35 relief appearances during the 2021 season.

3. LHP Brandon Finnegan - Signed MiLB contract with Chicago White Sox (12/15)

The southpaw Finnegan finished second among left-handed pitchers for Louisville (min. 30 IP) in groundball rate. Finnegan induced a grounder in roughly 50% of his batted balls with the Bats last season.

---This list will be updated as additional players join other teams

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.