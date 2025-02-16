Sporting KC Weekly

February 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Led by the recent additions of forward Dejan Joveljic and midfielder Manu Garcia, Sporting Kansas City will kick off the club's 2025 campaign this week with a roster featuring two newly acquired Designated Players for the first time in seven seasons.

Sporting Kansas City will host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Children's Mercy Park in the first leg of a home-and-away series in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek and the match-up will be nationally televised live on FS2 in English and TUDN in Spanish.

Sporting will then travel to Texas for the team's MLS opener against an Austin FC side that added new Designated Player Myrto Uzuni in a club-record signing this offseason while also acquiring a pair of MLS All-Stars with the arrival of Ilie Sanchez and Brandon Vazquez. Saturday's showdown is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium - host to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game -- and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show Sporting Kansas City matches throughout the 2025 season, including watch parties at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District.

The Sporting KC Academy U-13s, led by head coach Jamie MacGregor, will compete in the U.S. Youth Futsal Central Regional Championship semifinals at 12:15 p.m. CT today at New Century Fieldhouse in New Century, Kan. The competition provides an opportunity for teams to qualify for the USYF National Championship from July 18-21 in Overland Park, Kan.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host Presidents' Day Camps from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday for boys and girls between the ages of 5-14 at three locations: Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kan., Sports Pavilion Lawrence (100 Rock Chalk Ln.) in Lawrence, Kan., and Omaha Sports Complex (14706 Giles Rd.) in Omaha, Neb. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Sporting KC II will continue the club's preparation for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and the team's debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with two preseason scrimmages this week at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo., playing Cowley College at 12:30 p.m. CT on Monday and hosting Central Methodist University at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. Follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

On Friday, Apple TV+ will premiere the eight-part docuseries Onside: Major League Soccer. Produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with Major League Soccer, the episodes provide unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs while exploring key moments and stories from the 2024 season. The first episode of Onside: Major League Soccer will be available for free to all MLS Season Pass subscribers from Feb. 21 to March 3.

With the 2025 MLS regular season beginning this week, Friday serves as the MLS Roster Compliance date at which point all teams must be roster and budget compliant with the league's roster rules and regulations. This includes a requirement for clubs to submit their choice of a roster construction path (Three Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model).

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign in Texas this weekend. The U-14s, U-15s, U-16s and U-18s will travel to face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday before taking on the Houston Rangers on Sunday morning. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

