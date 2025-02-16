LAFC Is Back for Season Eight

LAFC is back for its eighth Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a week full of community events, appearances and interactions throughout Los Angeles leading up to the club's home opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. PT against Minnesota United at BMO Stadium.

The Black & Gold will host several exciting events across Los Angeles, including an LAFC Taco Tuesday Watch Party at TacosWay in San Fernando to celebrate the team's Concacaf Champions Cup - Round One match against the Colorado Rapids. The week also includes a Culinary Media Day and Food Tasting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and a free Community Run around BMO Stadium in collaboration with the Black & Gold Running Club on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. PT.

LAFC continues to be a Force for Good in Los Angeles with community events planned throughout the week including a Volunteer Day on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, where LAFC staff and fans will help by boxing, sorting, and gleaning produce that is later distributed to neighbors in need. The club is honoring Black History Month with a reading event at LAUSD School 61st Street Elementary, where LAFC players Timothy Tillman and Nkosi Tafari will host a read-along for the students.

