New York City FC Midfielder James Sands Undergoes Surgery

February 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today New York City FC announced that midfielder James Sands has undergone surgery to repair a complex right ankle injury involving a fractured fibula and torn medial collateral ligament.

Sands sustained the injury shortly before the final whistle of FC St. Pauli's match against SC Freiburg. The midfielder underwent surgery at the University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany and will be out indefinitely.

Sands joined German Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli in January of this year and made seven appearances for the club.

Everyone at the club wishes James all the best in his recovery.

