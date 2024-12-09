Spokane's Top 24 Moments of the 2024 Season

24. Indians Trounce Canadians: The Indians had Vancouver's number all season long, recording a 20-8 record against the Canadians that included a 13-0 trouncing at Avista Stadium on Thursday, August 15th. One of Spokane's best single game efforts of the year saw Michael Prosecky and three relievers combine on a shutout while Kyle Karros and GJ Hill both homered as part of a 17-hit barrage from the offense.

23. Braiden Ward's Power Surge: Ward is best known for his speed but the former UW Husky showed he's got some pop in his bat as well against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, May 17th at Avista Stadium. The 25-year-old got the Indians on the board with a solo shot in the sixth inning and added a two-run shot into the Pepsi Porch in the eighth inning for good measure.

22. Carrigg's Mad Dash: Cole Carrigg took off from first on a Dyan Jorge ground ball to second baseman and never stopped running. Spokane's electrifying center fielder completed a mad dash around the bases for the game-winning run as Michael Arroyo's throw sailed into left field and allowed the Indians to stun the AquaSox, 5-4, in front of 5,138 fans at Avista Stadium on Wednesday,

21. Condon's Big Game: After struggling in his pro debut against Tri-City, Charlie Condon reminded fans in Pasco why he was selected third overall in that summer's draft. Spokane's new left fielder bounced back with four hits including a double and home run as the Indians shutout the Dust Devils, 7-0, on Wednesday, August 7th.

20. Staine's 4th of July Gem: The right-hander was spectacular over seven scoreless frames against Tri-City, setting a new career-high with 12 strikeouts while allowing just one hit and two walks in front of a sellout crowd at Avista Stadium for Spokane's 2-0 win on the 4th of July.

19. Dyan's Double Dinger Day: Spokane's shortstop hit just two home runs all season but both came in the same game against the Emeralds in Eugene on Saturday, July 27. Neon Dyan finished the day with three hits, four RBIs, one walk, and one stolen base as the Indians outshined the Emeralds, 13-5.

18. Karros Drops the Hops: Kyle Karros put the finishing touches on an outstanding month-both for the team and himself-with a walk-off, two-run double against the Hillsboro Hops on July 30th. The Northwest League MVP finished the month with a 1.054 OPS while the Indians posted their best monthly winning percentage (17-6, .739) of the season.

17. Hill Dusts the Devils: The Indians had no runs and no hits through 7 1/3 innings as they struggled to generate any offense against Tri-City's pitching staff in their regular season home finale on Sunday, September 1. GJ Hill changed all that with one swing of the bat. The switch-hitter (who finished the season hitting .368 with 10 home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.258 OPS in 23 games at Avista Stadium) smashed a fastball from southpaw Nick Mondak over the wall in left field as Spokane closed out their home slate in style with a 1-0 win over the Dust Devils.

16. Mahoney and Messina Reunited in Spokane: It's not uncommon for college teammates to compete against each other in the minors. Occasionally, they even end up playing together again in the same organization. But a starting battery reunited in the pros? Now that's a rare occurrence. On Friday, August 16th, fans at Avista Stadium got to see it first hand as former South Carolina teammates Jack Mahoney and Cole Messina took the field for the Spokane Indians. Even more amazing? Mahoney and Messina - who played together for the Gamecocks in 2022-23 - were both picked 77th overall in consecutive drafts.

15. 1-2 Punch of Dollander & Bugarin Knock Out Sox: Chase Dollander piled up a career-high 12 punchouts and Jesus Bugarin had four hits including the walk-off winner as the Indians defeated the AquaSox, 5-4, in the team's brand-new King Carl uniforms on Friday, April 19th.

14. Chase Dollander Tosses Five No-Hit Innings on Opening Night: The No. 9 overall draft pick out of the University of Tennessee, Chase Dollander arrived in Spokane with high expectations. It's safe to say he delivered. The right-hander set the tone for the season early, tossing five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts as the Indians defeated Vancouver, 4-2, on Opening Night at Avista Stadium.

13. A Baker's Dozen for Sully: The Spokane Indians were dealt a pair of aces to start the 2024 season. Southpaw Sean Sullivan followed up Chase Dollander's dominant Opening Night outing with a 13-strikeout, zero-walk masterpiece as the Indians topped the Canadians, 3-1, on Saturday, April 6th.

12. Big League Arms Join Rotation: One of the best parts of Minor League Baseball is seeing MLB players make rehab appearances in unique uniforms and lightning struck twice for the Indians in 2024. Rockies pitchers Germán Márquez (Star Wars jersey) and Antonio Senzatela (Cafecitos jersey) both joined the Indians for, no pun intended, cups of coffee in 2024, sharing their big league knowledge and some delicious post-game spreads.

11. Ward's Doubleheader Dandy: One day after drilling his first two home runs of the season, Ward delivered the walk-off winner in the first game of a doubleheader and added three hits and three RBI for good measure in game two as the Indians swept the Canadians, 7-6 and 17-1, at Avista Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

10. Karros Breaks Up Hillsboro's No-No: A no-hitter for the Hops? Not on Kyle Karros's watch! Down to their last strike against the Hops on Saturday, August 24th, Karros drilled an RBI double to the gap off Hillsboro's Jose Cabrera, breaking up the shutout and no-hitter (and Hops fans hearts) in Spokane's 1-0 win at Ron Tonkin Field.

9. Spokane Clinches First Half Title in Vancouver: The only thing that could slow Spokane's pursuit of a Northwest League first-half title was-you guessed it-more rain in Vancouver. After showers delayed the start the team's game on Sunday, June 16 or over 90 minutes, the Indians emerged triumphant in 10 innings, 5-4, to clinch a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

8. Sean Sullivan Authors MiLB's First Complete Game: Sullivan was sensational from the get-go on May 30th, striking out two AquaSox hitters in the first inning on his way to becoming the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to toss a nine-inning complete game during the 2024 season. The southpaw out Wake Forest struck out seven and walked just one on 96 pitches - his lone blemish coming on a solo home run from Everett's Caleb Cali in the top of the fifth.

7. Indians Squeeze Sox in Extras: A game that featured 10 extra-base hits was ultimately decided by a ball that traveled less than 30 feet. Indians second baseman Jean Perez delivered a perfect suicide squeeze as Jose Cordova scampered home from third for the winning run in Spokane's 8-7 extra-inning triumph over the AquaSox on Tuesday, May 28th.

6. Jake Snider's Game-Tying Grand Slam: Along came a Snider. Down to their last out and trailing Hillsboro by four runs, Spokane's Jake Snider stepped to plate in front of a 5,476 fans at Avista Stadium on Saturday, June 8th. Cue the "The Natural" theme. Snider electrified the Indians faithful and his teammates with a game-tying grand slam off Hops reliever Zane Russell as Spokane rallied to the send the game to extras.

5. Jose Cordova Delivers in Game One of NWLCS: Jose Cordova was solid as a rock all season for Spokane but took it to another level in the postseason. In front of a hostile crowd at Vancouver's Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, Spokane's first baseman helped the Indians capture Game One with three hits - including a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth - while also chipping in a stolen base.

4. Karros's Walk-Off Bomb: Vancouver looked poised to send the Indians to a crushing defeat after pouncing on Spokane's bullpen for five runs in the top of the ninth. Kyle Karros changed all that with one mighty swing of his bat. Spokane's third baseman drilled a three-run blast on the first pitch he saw as the Indians rallied for a thrilling 9-7 win over Vancouver on Sunday, May 19th.

3. Braiden Ward Swipes Six Bases: Braiden Ward has always been known for his speed but the fleet-footed outfielder took it to another level on Friday, May 3rd. The 25-year-old reached in all five plate appearances, doubled twice scored three times, and stole a career-high six bases in Spokane's 7-6 win over Eugene. Ward's six stolen bases-including a straight steal of home in the first inning-was a feat that had not been done in the Minors since at least 2005 and not done in AL/NL history dating back to 1901.

2. Chase Dollander Starts in All-Star Futures Game: Wearing a Redband Rally hat in front of a national audience, Dollander retired top 100 prospects Max Clark, Sebastian Walcott, and Spencer Jones in a scoreless first inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

1. Indians Clinch First Title Since 2008: A memorable season for the Spokane Indians ending in fitting fashion on Saturday, September 14th at Patterson Baseball Complex-with one of the most talented teams in recent history lifting a Northwest League Championship trophy high aloft. After Vancouver and Spokane decided nine innings wasn't enough, Kyle Karros took a fastball off the arm with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 3-2, for their first NWL title since in 16 years.

