Spokane Zephyr Search for Next Win as they Host Lexington SC

October 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

In their second home match this month, Spokane Zephyr FC will host Lexington Sporting Club at 2 p.m. on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The match will honor the theme "United" and celebrate Unity Day with Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson the match's "Unity" honoree.

Zephyr is looking for their next win after falling 2-1 in a hard-fought match with Dallas Trinity FC on Oct. 6. Taylor Aylmer scored the lone goal for Spokane in the 72nd minute after McKenzie Weinert shot the ball off a corner kick that deflected off a Dallas defender to allow Aylmer a one-touch goal.

"I think it's a matter of us taking today, taking how we feel, and just building upon it," Aylmer said of Zephyr's mentality after the Dallas match. "We had a lot of good moments, so how do we just build upon those moments and have more of them, and then just add in that final piece of executing in front of goal."

Lexington FC is without a win in the USL Super League. They played Carolina Ascent FC to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 6, with Kimberly Mendez scoring in late stoppage time for Lexington off a corner kick from Maddy Perez. Perez, a California native, leads the league in assists with four.

Spokane (1-2-3) sits sixth in USL Super League standings and ranks second in shots (76), averaging one goal per game. Lexington (0-4-2) is eighth in the standings. Spokane's Thais Reiss was suspended for one game following her red card against Dallas, however she is currently out of action with a long term knee injury.

Izzy Nino will face her former college teammate in Lexington's Sydney Shepherd on Sunday. They played together from 2018-2021 on the University of Michigan women's soccer team and were named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2021. The Northville native sits second in saves across the league (20), trailing behind DC Power FC's Morgan Aquino by two saves.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast live on Peacock and locally on SWX.

Zephyr will play their final home match of the fall against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. PDT at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match will be send-off day with the theme "Confidence."

