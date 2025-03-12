Spokane Zephyr FC: USL Forward Pro Preseason Residency Program

March 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash.- Sarah Fawcett joins Zephyr FC for a two-week residency program in Spokane, WA.

USL W League Pleasanton RAGE Head Coach Sarah Fawcett finished up her two-week program with Spokane Zephyr FC this last Sunday, March 9. The USL Foward Pro Preseason Residency program launched in 2024 and works to be a multi-dimensional, leaguewide initiative aimed at "identifying and developing promising coaches to serve the next generation of professional level technical leaders in the USL and soccer industry on a wide scale." This program's vision is "to create access and opportunity for coaches in the soccer ecosystem."

Spokane Zephyr FC was chosen to host this program and host the Forward Residency coach based on five expectations to implement and follow through the duration of its hosting responsibilities. To include being operational, possessing leadership, showing development, cultivating a sense of belonging and showing excellent communication structure and practices.

USL Spokane was honored to host Sarah Fawcett for this two-week period where she was able to experience training, front office atmosphere and the spring season home opener match against Carolina Ascent FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on March 8, 2025. Zephyr FC finished with a score of 2-1, with a fall to Carolina Assent FC. However, Zephyr FC showed true grit and perseverance during the second half of the match, further proving this team's ability to not only want success on the pitch but having the want to earn their success on the pitch.

Reflecting on her time in Spokane, WA, Fawcett spoke to her experiences with the Zephyr FC coaching staff, players and front office staff of USL Spokane. She stated:

"I cannot speak highly enough of my time at Zephyr FC. From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed by a dedicated and supportive team-from the tech staff and players to the front office and game-day operations. Everyone made me feel like a vital part of the organization. It has been an incredible opportunity to contribute to such a dynamic club and to receive invaluable mentorship from exceptional individuals. I am deeply grateful for the experience and the lasting relationships I've built along the way."

Head coach for Spokane Zephyr FC Jo Johnson spoke about the two weeks that Sarah Fawcett spent training with her and the Zephyr FC team. She described this experience by stating:

"Having Sarah with us in Spokane for the past two weeks as part of the USL Forward Pro Preseason Residency Program was an absolute pleasure. She immediately immersed herself in our environment from day one, observing how we reflect on past performances, prepare for upcoming matches, and handle the daily operations of a club. Beyond learning from the technical staff, Sarah took the initiative to engage with different departments, gaining insight into areas like social media, partnerships/sponsors, and the game day fan experience. Her curiosity, enthusiasm, and growth mindset were truly inspiring, and she seamlessly integrated with our staff and team. Sarah has a bright future ahead in coaching, and we are honored to have played a small role in her journey."

Johnson continued:

"Programs like USL Forward provide invaluable experiences for coaches to gain behind the scenes exposure to professional organizations, helping develop the next generation of leaders in the game. It's an incredible initiative in coach development, and we're proud to support it."

USL Spokane is proud to create opportunities for women's sports. The honor of hosting the USL Forward program is another way USL Spokane works to get women on the pitch.

For more information about USL Spokane or Spokane Zephyr FC, visit: www.uslspokane.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 12, 2025

Spokane Zephyr FC: USL Forward Pro Preseason Residency Program - Spokane Zephyr FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.