Spokane Zephyr FC Welcomes Assistant Coach Sly Yeates to Second Half of Inaugural Season

February 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Zephyr is excited to announce the addition of Sly Yeates to the Zephyr FC sporting staff. Effective Immediately, Sly Yeates will take on the role of First Assistant Coach with Spokane Zephyr FC.

Yeates hails from Utah and has had a notable career in soccer spanning more than two decades.

Yeates comes to Spokane following her time with USL Super League's Lexington Sporting Club women's team located in Lexington, KY.

Prior to her time with Lexington, Yeates, was the program director of the girls soccer program ranging from Varsity, JV and Freshman/Sophomore at Salt Lake Academy High School located in Herriman, UT. She also held the role of Head Coach for the Freshman/Sophomore boys' team and the Head Coach for the girl's program.

Head Coach Jo Johnson expressed her excitement and gratitude regarding the addition of Sly Yeates to Zephyr FC for the continuation of the inaugural season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sly to our staff. She is an incredible coach, on and off the pitch, who models the kind of high character we are looking for in our club. With a wealth of experience across multiple levels of the game, she has earned success at every step and continues to grow at the highest levels. Her diverse background brings invaluable knowledge, and I'm excited to lean on her experience as we continue to build something special here in Spokane."

Yeates graduated from Utah State University with a degree in exercise science while playing two seasons with the Utah State University women's soccer program. Following college, Yeates worked as a physical therapist aid and gym manager for 16 years. While working in the medical field, Yeates continued to have an active role in soccer, coaching at the youth club, high school, college, and Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) levels.

In conjunction with coaching, Yeates was a staff/assistant coach for the Olympic Development Program (ODP) Midwest Region from 2022- 2024 and a staff coach for the West Coast Region in 2024. ODP is the largest youth sport organization in the country and registers nearly 2.5 million youth players annually.

From Lexington, KY, the horse capital of the world to Spokane, WA the community-built city of world recognized sports events including Hoopfest, Bloomsday, and Gonzaga University Basketball, USL Spokane is eager to welcome Assistant Coach Sly Yeates to Spokane Zephyr FC. A woman of experience, talent and diverse knowledge of the sport of soccer at all levels, Yeates will contribute to the expansion of opportunities in women's soccer and beyond.

Don't miss Zephyr FC's Spring home opener at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 at ONE Spokane Stadium and welcome Assistant Coach Sly Yeates to Spokane and Zephyr FC.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from February 25, 2025

Spokane Zephyr FC Welcomes Assistant Coach Sly Yeates to Second Half of Inaugural Season - Spokane Zephyr FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.