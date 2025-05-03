Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Zephyr FC picked up its fifth win in its last six matches as Emina Ekić converted an early penalty kick and Ally Cook doubled the lead in the second half to earn a 2-0 result against Lexington SC.

