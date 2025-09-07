Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







A header by Ella Simpson proved the difference maker as Fort Lauderdale United FC won 1-0 on the road against Spokane Zephyr FC for its first win of the season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.