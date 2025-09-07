Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
A header by Ella Simpson proved the difference maker as Fort Lauderdale United FC won 1-0 on the road against Spokane Zephyr FC for its first win of the season.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 6, 2025
- Sporting JAX Drops Hard-Fought Duel Against Dallas Trinity FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Sporting JAX, 1-0 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Mercado's Late Goal Helps Carolina Ascent Salvage Draw at Home - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Former Alabama Crimson Tide Star Felicia Knox to Sign with Zephyr FC
- Late Heroics Help Spokane Zephyr FC Push Brooklyn FC to a 1-1 Draw
- Zephyr FC Capture Road Point at DC
- Spokane Zephyr FC's New-Look Roster Shows Potential in 2025 Gainbridge Super League Season Opener against Dallas Trinity FC
- Kaira Houser Brings International Experience to Spokane Zephyr FC