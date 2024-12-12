Spokane Zephyr FC Seeks Win in Fall Finale against Tampa Bay

December 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC looks to close out 2024 with a win as they face Tampa Bay Sun FC for the final match of their fall schedule at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Riverfront Stadium.

Zephyr remains seventh in the USL Super League standings with a record of 2-6-5. Tampa Bay sits fifth at 4-4-4.

The first meeting between these two sides on Oct. 27 resulted in a 1-0 victory for Spokane in Zephyr's final home match of the fall schedule. Hope Hisey made her Zephyr debut and earned her first clean sheet of the season, while Marley Canales buried her first goal for Zephyr.

Zephyr has since been on a six-match road trip to close out the fall schedule, with the club's most recent stop being in Fort Lauderdale. Spokane fell 2-1 to Fort Lauderdale United on Dec. 7.

Zephyr conceded early with Addie McCain netting her league-leading eighth goal of the season in the ninth minute. Sheyenne Allen scored in the 85th minute to double the lead, 2-0. Mollie Rouse scored her first goal for Zephyr in the 91st minute after finding the back of the net following a last-ditch effort.

"It was a tough result on the road," Emina Ekić said after the match. "We are hoping to finish the year on a high in Tampa."

Tampa Bay fell 2-0 to Dallas Trinity FC on Sunday, snapping the Sun's three-match unbeaten streak. Dallas' goals came in rapid succession, with an own goal by the Sun's midfielder Carlee Giammona in the 66th minute and a goal by Allie Thornton in the 68th minute.

Spokane will look slightly different this time against Tampa Bay, as Ekić, Sophia Braun and Riley Tanner had been called up for international duty in the clubs' first meeting.

Hisey was named to the November USL Super League Team of the Month with Sarah Clark being named to the bench. Tampa Bay's Giammona, Natasha Flint and Vivianne Bessette also earned Team of the Month honors. Tampa Bay Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown was named November Coach of the Month.

Spokane aims to end their road trip with a win as they are 0-2-3 on the trip thus far. Hisey is a player to watch in this Fall Finale with three clean sheets and an 81% save success rate on the season.

The match will kickoff at 4 p.m. and can be streamed on Peacock.

This week marks the Fall Finale for the USL Super League. Zephyr will return in the new year to face Dallas Trinity FC on Feb. 22 at the Cotton Bowl.

