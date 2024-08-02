Spokane Zephyr FC Official Sponsors Announced

August 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







When Spokane Zephyr FC take the pitch on Aug. 17 to kick off USL Super League action, the players will be sporting kits featuring two iconic Spokane brands alongside two internationally known powerhouses.

Today, the club announced its inaugural season kit. The kit, emblematic of the natural forces of the Inland Northwest, features a variety of the club's official colors - Basalt black, Wheat gold and Cloud white - along with the flowing Zephyr Crest.

The home kit is all black with gold embellishments, and the away kit is a white jersey with gold bottoms and embellishments, and black numbers. Both sport a "Z-pattern" fabric. The club's brand and kit were designed by the Spokane-based branding and creative firm bkgd creative. Watch for an alternative kit to be revealed later this year.

Purchase your own official Zephyr kit at an exclusive event Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Brick West Brewing, 1318 W. First Ave., in Spokane (watch the club's social media for more details). The next opportunity to purchase the kit will be at the Stadium Store at the August 17 home opener.

Davenport Hotels and Rosauers Supermarkets are among the kit sponsors whose logos will be emblazoned on Zephyr kits for the club's inaugural season. Davenport Hotels, whose downtown Spokane properties include the Historic Davenport Hotel, the Davenport Tower, the Davenport Lusso, the Centennial, and the Davenport Grand, is the front of kit sponsor. Locally owned Rosauers, with 24 locations in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, is the back of kit sponsor.

They join Capelli Sport, the international sportswear manufacturer who is the club's official kit apparel provider, and Zappos, the e-tailer known for shoes, clothing and exceptional customer service, that will be the Zephyr kit's sleeve sponsor.

Zephyr is the Division One professional women's soccer team that will open their inaugural season August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium as part of the new USL Super League, and is owned by Aequus Sports LLC/USL Spokane, which also owns a men's pro team, Spokane Velocity FC. In its first season, the USL Super League will include teams in Washington, D.C.; Brooklyn, New York; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; and Tampa Bay, Florida.

Davenport Hotels, anchored by the 110-year-old Historic Davenport Hotel in downtown Spokane, is formalizing its partnership with USL Spokane. Company officials say the collaboration is a perfect fit.

"At the Davenport Hotels, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back," said Melissa Green, Davenport Hotels' Vice President and Area Managing Director. "Our partnership with the Zephyr women's soccer team reflects our dedication to fostering a vibrant and thriving community here in Spokane. Together, we can create lasting change and continue to build a better future for all."

Rosauers is expanding its relationship with professional soccer in the region, having already signed on as the official grocer of USL Spokane. In deciding to become a key sponsor of Zephyr, Rosauers officials said it makes sense for one of the area's oldest companies to support the efforts of the new USL Super League.

"Rosauers is excited to be a partner with USL Spokane as the official grocery partner of the Spokane Zephyr women's soccer team," said Cliff Rigsbee, CEO of Rosauers. "We are looking forward to seeing fans around the area wearing the new Zephyr kit with Rosauers prominently displayed. We've been part of Spokane for 90 years and much of our success has come from supporting the community. The Zephyr soccer club will be a great family friendly addition to our area."

Zappos, which launched online in 1999 and celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer, sells a huge variety of clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children. The company's logo will be featured on the right sleeve of Zephyr uniforms this coming season.

"Zappos' Core Values are built around encouraging diversity and inclusion not only within our own company, but in the communities in which we serve," said Megan Sheffield, Director of Brand Partnerships, Zappos.com. "We're excited to sponsor the Zephyr women's soccer team and promote opportunities for young women in sports."

USL Spokane's partnership with Capelli Sport is well established. The partnership blossomed early-on with Capelli Sport supplying the kits worn by Velocity FC, whose season has reached the midway point. Capelli Sport - one of the world's premier suppliers of soccer gear and casual wear - had no hesitation about signing on to support the women's side.

"It is with tremendous joy and enthusiasm that we celebrate the launch of USL Super League's Spokane Zephyr," said Chris Keeney, manager of U.S. Pro/Am and League Partnerships for Capelli Sport. "Capelli Sport, through its leaders George and Liz Altirs, has been a massive supporter of the women's game in the U.S. and internationally. We are proud partners of Zephyr, its owners, Katie and Ryan Harnetiaux, and the terrific professionals in the front office, technical side, and the world-class players who represent both organizations on and off the pitch. Here is to Zephyr becoming a gale force of excellence in women's sport."

"We are grateful to have the support of Davenport Hotels, Rosauers, Zappos, and Capelli Sport partnering with us to bring women's professional soccer to the Spokane region," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and Principal of Aequus Sports. "The Zephyr FC kits are amazing, and we can't wait for our fans to get an early look at them at Brickwest Brewing on August 14th."

The USL Super League's inaugural season features each club playing 28 regular-season matches - 14 at home and 14 away - followed by playoffs in June. This means that Zephyr will play seven home matches in the fall, take a winter break, and complete the season with seven home matches in the spring (not including any friendlies or playoff matches). The USL Super League is the only U.S.-based pro soccer organization that follows the international club schedule, playing regular season matches from August to May with a Winter Break.

Zephyr's Fall season begins Aug. 17 with a home match against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Season ticket packages and individual game tickets are now on sale for this historic season that will change the landscape of women's professional soccer in Spokane, the United States, and worldwide. Secure the best seats now at Spokane Zephyr FC.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from August 2, 2024

Spokane Zephyr FC Official Sponsors Announced - Spokane Zephyr FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.