Spokane Velocity FC welcomes Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC will look to hold onto their playoff spot from the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in a USL League One regular season contest at ONE Spokane Stadium on July 6 at 6 p.m. PT.

Velocity currently sits at the No. 8 spot in USL League One standings, while Chattanooga is in ninth. With just eight playoff spots available, this match will have significant postseason ramifications.

Spokane Velocity's inaugural season got off to a blazing start, beginning the season with a 4-2-2 overall record. After facing some of the top clubs in USL League One and experiencing multiple player injuries, the new club has gone 0-2-2 since.

Despite this challenging streak, Velocity have played well, with Head Coach Leigh Veidman saying their "best performance of the season" came in a tie against Lexington FC on June 23. The team has produced positive match statistics even in losses, coming away with more chances than the opposition in multiple games that didn't result in a win.

"You can't really change that," said Veidman about chances not going their way after the Lexington match. "Football is in many ways connected to life. You're gonna have downtime, you're gonna have rough times, you're gonna have good times when you grind through it. You grind and you'll get what you deserve on the back end of it, so that's our focus right now."

On the flip side, the Red Wolves SC enters the match after a 3-2 win against South Georgia Tormenta FC on June 22. Before this however, Chattanooga was on a four-game losing streak.

Despite the Red Wolves' skid in the month of June, Chevone Marsh has played admirably for Chattanooga, and was nominated for USL League One Player of the Month. The Jamaican wing led the league with five total goals in June. Not only did Marsh score four goals in as many matches, but also racked up an assist, 10 duels won, eight recoveries, six chances created, five shots on target, and held a 91% pass completion.

As a team, the Red Wolves are in the middle of the pack in most statistical categories, but another standout on the team is midfielder Stefan Lukic, who is tied for No. 1 in USL League One regular season play with four big chances created. Goalkeeper TJ Bush leads the league with 4.8 saves and 2.5 goals conceded per 90 minutes.

Velocity continues to battle injury adversity. While these injuries have been challenging, the team has been able to acquire new talent as well, with the recent signings of Masango Akale and Ish Jome bolstering the roster.

The theme of the match is "Night at the Beach," so make sure to grab your sunglasses and beach towel. There will be an Oceanside Photo Booth and $4 July 4th Weekend hot dogs. The temperature for the July 6 match looks balmy with nothing but sunshine in the forecast, so make sure to bring some sunscreen!

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

