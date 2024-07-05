Red Wolves Take on League Newcomer Spokane Velocity

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves play their second of back to back road matches this Saturday against League One newcomers, Spokane Velocity in their inaugural season. The clubs will only meet twice this season with Velocity traveling to CHI Memorial Stadium on August 7th for the second and final League One matchup.

Chattanooga most recently traveled to face Union Omaha in the fifth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup against their second opponent outside of the Central Group. After Omaha took an early 2-0 lead, Coach Scott Mackenzie made key substitutions to bring Ricky Ruiz and Owen Green on and, just three minutes later, Ruiz would score his first goal for the Red Wolves this season to cut the score to 2-1 in the 39th minute. Chattanooga continued to press through the end of the first half and grabbed the game-tying goal in first half stoppage time from Stefan Lukic for his first Jägermeister Cup and League One goal for the Red Wolves and securing a 2-2 score by the end of the first half.

After conceding two goals, Omaha rebounded quickly in the second half and notched the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute. Chattanooga found difficulty in responding and the Owls found a fourth goal in the 66th minute for a 4-2 score. The Red Wolves held off additional goals through the end of regulation time with the home side taking three points in the intra league tournament.

Spokane also played most recently in the USL Jägermeister Cup competition, facing West Group leading Northern Colorado Hailstorm in Windsor, CO. Colorado got on the board just eight minutes in and took a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute for a two goal lead after the first 45 minutes.

Velocity found the back of the net in the 62nd minute to cut the Hailstorm lead to 2-1; however, Northern Colorado would score a third time in the 74th minute to reclaim the two goal lead and a 3-1 final victory.

The Red Wolves will return home on Saturday, July 13th to take on the Richmond Kickers at CHI Memorial Stadium. Fans can enjoy special $2.00 pricing on select beers for $2 Beer Night. Chattanooga will then play Charlotte Independence at home just three days later on Tuesday, July 16th for Tacos + Tequila at The Den.

MENSAH, P. HERNANDEZ REGAIN AVAILABILITY, O. HERNANDEZ ADDED

Ropapa Mensah will be available for selection in this week's match in Spokane after missing the Red Wolves' most recent match against Union Omaha. Mensah had missed several weeks of play after sustaining an injury on May 11th and finally returned to play on June 22nd against South Georgia.

Pedro Hernandez also comes off of the injured list after missing the month of June with a lower body injury and can see minutes for the first time since May 25th.

Omar Hernandez will not be available this week with an ankle injury and will join Richard Renteria and Jonny Filipe, both with lower body injuries.

CHEVONE MARSH NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE MONTH, JUNE

Chevone Marsh has been nominated for USL League One's Player of the Month for his performance in June in League One play. The nomination excludes USL Jägermeister Cup statistics.

During the month, Marsh scored four goals, including a brace to open the month against the then league leading Greenville Triumph in addition to picking up an assist on Mayele Malango's goal in that match. He scored one goal against Union Omaha just three days later and the game winning goal against South Georgia Tormenta.

This is Marsh's second nomination for Player of the Month after being nominated and winning the honor in the 2023 season for the month of August.

LUKIC EARNS FIRST LEAGUE HONORS OF THE SEASON, NAMED TO TEAM OF THE ROUND

Red Wolves midfielder Stefan Lukic has been named to the League One's Team of the Round for his performance in Round 5 against Union Omaha.

He provided the assist on Ricky Ruiz's goal to cut the Omaha lead in half and provided the second goal just before halftime that brought Chattanooga even with Omaha at 2-2.

Lukic becomes the fifth Red Wolves player to receive week/round honors from the league in addition to nominations for Goal of the Week for Jamil Roberts and several nominations for Save of the Week from TJ Bush.

BUSH SETS NEW CLUB RECORD FOR SAVES IN A MATCH

After nearly tying the record against Greenville Triumph on June 2nd with seven saves, TJ Bush has set a new Chattanooga Red Wolves record for saves in a match having made 13 saves against Union Omaha in Round 5.

The record of eight saves was previously set by goalkeeper Carlos Avilez in 2023 against Northern Colorado Hailstorm in the home opener of that season.

WATCHING FROM CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga Red Wolves fans will be watching this match from Jonathan's Grille, the official pub partner of the Red Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2024

Red Wolves Take on League Newcomer Spokane Velocity - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.