South Georgia Tormenta FC Narrowly Defeated by One Knoxville SC

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC's Philip Spengler in action

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Philip Spengler in action(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

Sebastián Vivas attempted to open the scoring early, taking the first shot of the evening in the fifth minute of play, following a cross from Ajmeer Spengler. The opening shot flew just over the crossbar.

In the eighth minute of play, keeper Drew Romig made his first save of the evening. A long-ranged shot was blasted by One Knoxville player Angelo Kelly-Rosales when Romig leaped to punch the ball out of bounds and maintain the clean sheet.

As the match progressed, each side vied to maintain possession. South Georgia pressed fiercely up the wings, incentivizing attacking plays. While the score remained stagnant entering halftime, Tormenta FC took nine shots on goal, while One Knoxville had two.

From the moment the whistle was blown to signify the second half, the Ibises were intent on pushing the ball into Knoxville's half. Romig was forced to take action early, making back-to-back saves to prevent Knoxville from finding the lead.

In the 57th minute of play, Head Coach Ian Cameron made two changes on the pitch, bringing on Pedro Fonseca and Conor Doyle for Ajmeer Spengler and Daniel Steedman. The strongest chance South Georgia saw to score early in the second half came when Doyle sent a free kick into the box to connect with Jake Dengler, but Dengler's shot went high over the goal.

In the 72nd minute of play, One Knoxville found the first goal of the evening. Undeterred by the goal, Romig made another key save in the 80th minute of play.

Tormenta's resilience gave the Ibises the headway needed to find scoring opportunities as the match began to near the end, but these shots went without conversion.

Joshua Ramos, who entered the match in the 77th minute, took the final shot of the night, sending in a header from inside the box, but the shot was caught by the keeper.

Tormenta fans can watch South Georgia back in action on July 13 as they travel to face Lexington SC live on ESPN+.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Follow the club through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the Tormenta FC app available on both iOS and Android.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.