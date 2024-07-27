Spokane Velocity FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC







A brace from new Golden Boot leader, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., goals from veterans Gabriel Obertan, Joel Johnson help Charlotte Independence extend unbeaten streak to five across all competitions in 4-2 thrashing of newcomers Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

