Spokane Velocity FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
A brace from new Golden Boot leader, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., goals from veterans Gabriel Obertan, Joel Johnson help Charlotte Independence extend unbeaten streak to five across all competitions in 4-2 thrashing of newcomers Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.
