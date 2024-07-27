Forward Madison Fall Short at Home Against Northern Colorado

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The 'Mingos dealt their first home loss in the 2024 season.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka (45' Crull), #4 Osmond, #5 Mehl, #8 Boyce, #9 Chaney (74' Galindrez), #10 Mesias, #17 Gebhard (45' McLaughlin), #21 Villalobos (74' Davila), #22 Payne, #25 Sousa (45' Prentice)

Subs not used: Sanchez, Murphy Jr.

NCO: #1 Delgado, #2 Evans, #4 Garcia, #6 Dietrich (68' Hernandez), #7 Gill (60' Powder), #14 Yamazaki, #15 Langlois, #19 King (68' Keegan), #20 Hoard (85' Opara), #27 Rendon, #30 Martinez (60' Kwakwa)

Subs not used: Shealy, Robles

Match Action

It was the season's first matchup between these two sides, and Northern Colorado immediately made their presence known. In the second minute of the match, Hailstorm defender Bruno Rendon dribbled down the right side of the field and played a ball across the box to Billy King who slotted it into the far corner. The visiting squad was quickly up 1-0.

Northern Colorado continued to attack the 'Mingos in the final third. In the 24th minute, former FMFC player, Isidro Martinez, ran in behind Forward's backline, playing a square ball to Rendon, who shot it just over the crossbar. A minute later, NOCO player, Ethan Hoard, ripped a curling shot towards the goal, but FMFC keeper Bernd Schipmann somehow saved the ball with his fingertips to keep his team within one.

Forward Madison was able to build possession but struggled to put any shots on target during the first half. The pink & blue went into halftime down one goal.

Forward Madison made three substitutions to begin the second half, hoping to bring on some fresh legs. Immediately, substitute Wolfgang Prentice made an impact. In the 47th minute, Christian Chaney played a ball to Prentice in the middle of the box, but the NOCO keeper blocked his shot to keep the home squad scoreless.

The visiting side made a few substitutions themselves, but both sides were relatively quiet until the 65th minute when Forward had another close opportunity on goal. Midfielder Jimmie Villalobos collected the ball at his feet beyond the 18-yard box and ripped a shot. However, Devin Boyce redirected it, unfortunately skying it over the crossbar.

Near the end of the match, Northern Colorado was awarded a free kick in the 86th minute. Hailstorm player, David Garcia, made perfect contact with the ball and headed it toward the net, but Schipmann made a one-handed jumping save to barely redirect it over the crossbar.

After six minutes of stoppage time, the referee blew the final whistle, and Forward Madison fell 0-1 in their first loss at home during the 2024 season.

Goal Summary

0-1 NCO - King (2')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Chilaka (19')

Yellow, MAD - Mesias (35')

Yellow, MAD - bench (51')

Post Match Reaction

"The team played three games this week and were tired, but I'm very proud of them for the work they put in until the end," said Head Coach Matt Glaeser. "They didn't give up and throw in the towel, they tried to push. Colorado came in and defended extremely well. We were really poor in the first half, which ultimately, cost us, so I thought the second half was much better."

"We're disappointed with the results today, but results went our way elsewhere," said captain Mitch Osmond. "We still have an opportunity to go back to the top of the League with a win next week. This is a different group, and I think the foundation of this team and the depth of the squad, to me, there's no doubt that the second half will look the same as the first half of the season."

Next Match

FMFC hit the road to play rivals, Union Omaha, on Saturday, August 3rd. Fans can cheer on the 'Mingos in the Forward Club for the FMFC Watch Party presented by New Glarus. Doors open at 6pm and kickoff is at 7pm CT.

