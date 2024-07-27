Greenville Triumph, One Knoxville Battle to Scoreless Draw

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Despite opportunities at the net for both clubs, Saturday's match between the Greenville Triumph and One Knoxville ended in a draw at Paladin Stadium. The meeting was the third and final scheduled meeting of the 2024 season for the regional rivals. Greenville maintained its position of second in the League One standings, with a 7-4-2 record as the team heads into a bye week

The game started with an early scare for Greenville in the 11th minute when One Knox delivered a dangerous cross into the box. However, Triumph goalkeeper Christian Garner was quick to react, making a beautiful save by swatting the ball out of the box. Just two minutes later, One Knox continued to apply pressure with a shot on net, but once again Garner was up to the challenge, deflecting the ball off the post to keep the scoreline intact.

One Knox's offensive efforts persisted in the 22nd minute, with a corner from Sebastian Velasquez leading to a rebound that fell to Jamie Smith. Smith got a touch on the ball, attempting to direct it into the net, but his effort was off target. The Triumph responded in the 33rd minute with Lyam MacKinnon testing the keeper with a shot on net, but it was saved.

As the first half neared its conclusion, Evan Lee delivered a precise cross to Hayden Anderson in the 40th minute, but the One Knox goalkeeper, Sean Lewis managed to stop the attempt, ensuring the teams went into halftime goalless.

The second half began with the home side on the front foot. In the 54th minute, MacKinnon had another shot on net, but the Knoxville keeper was once again up to the task. Five minutes later, recent Triumph signee Rodrigo Robles, eager to secure his first professional goal, was denied by the vigilant Lewis.

Greenville continued to press for a breakthrough. In the 72nd minute, another shot on goal came from Greenville, but the elusive goal remained out of reach. The 80th minute saw a promising opportunity for Greenville when Zion Scarlett delivered a cross, setting up a header attempt, but the effort did not find the back of the net. The match, controlled well by both teams, ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Greenville Triumph are back at Paladin Stadium on Friday, August 16th against the Richmond Kickers.

