Kickers Fall on the Road at Lexington SC

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







GEORGETOWN, Ky. - - The Richmond Kickers' (3-7-3, 12 pts) late rally on the road fell short as Lexington SC (2-6-3, 9 pts) earned a 2-1 result, Saturday night.

The hosts earned a corner kick in the second minute. The ensuing cross found Yannick Yankam who attempted the bicycle kick and put his shot on target, but Pablo Jara got in front of the ball and made the save.

The Kickers earned a corner in the fifth minute, and Maxi Schenfeld played a low, inswinging cross to the near post that Emiliano Terzaghi back-heeled into the six-yard box, forcing a last-ditch clearance from Lexington.

Lexington drew a foul about 25 yards from the Kickers' goal in the 25th minute. Ates Diouf sent in a bending shot on frame that Jara had covered as it ricocheted off the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

In the 31st minute, Simon Fitch overlapped on the inside of Sierakowski who lofted the ball to the defender. As his defensive marker closed in, Fitch got off a shot that threatened the upper left corner of the goal but went just wide.

Jara made a crucial save one-on-one on Diouf in the 39th minute after the forward found space with a dribble and took a shot inside Richmond's penalty area.

The hosts found the opening goal in the 40th minute after Yankam connected with Azaad Liadi with a cross into the penalty area. The scoreline would hold at 1-0 through the additional five minutes of first-half stoppage.

Richmond found their equalizer 50 seconds into the second half. Sierakowski played a low cross into the six-yard box in Terzaghi's direction, forcing a half clearance from the Lexington defense. The ball fell to Adrian Billhardt in the center of the box who took a touch and fired a left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

However, the hosts would find a second go-ahead goal in the 48th minute after Nico Brown played a cross to Diouf who headed in his chance.

The Kickers created a dangerous chance in the 74th minute as Fitch laced a cross to the far post to Sierakoswki. The forward headed the ball centrally to a crashing Terzaghi who was draped by a defensive marker. The Argentine got his head to the ball but wasn't able to do so cleanly and his attempt went wide of the right post.

In the 90th minute, Vinyals received the ball on the left wing and cut inside to take a shot but drew a foul just outside of the penalty area. The midfielder sent the subsequent free kick on target and forced a diving save from the Lexington keeper.

Two minutes into the minimum nine minutes of second-half stoppage, Landon Johnson found space up the right wing and took a dangerous near-post shot that forced another save.

The Kickers continued to press for their equalizer as over 45 percent of the game action in the final 15 minutes occurred in Lexington's defensive area, however, the hosts would hold on as the final whistle rang out in the stadium in the 100th minute.

The Kickers remain on the road for the next week as they head to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The Roos return to City Stadium on August 10 to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:00 p.m.

