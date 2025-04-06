Spokane Velocity FC and Portland Hearts of Pine FC End in Scoreless Draw

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC faced Portland Hearts of Pine for their first-ever matchup on April 5, 2025, at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match was a heated display of determination and passion from both teams that ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw.

The first half saw numerous shots on goal, but neither team was able to execute a finish. The majority of the possession was in Velocity FC's favor, especially on the left side with combinations between forward Pierre Reedy and defender Derek Waldeck. Both teams started with tenacity and drive, hopeful to gain a victory and climb the USL League One standings.

The second half was dominated by Velocity FC, with many shots on goal. However, the team was unable to capitalize on their strong possession and couldn't find the back of the net. The defensive line from Portland Hearts of Pine proved effective with its high-pressure approach.

The end of the match was exciting, with repeated attempts from Velocity FC up until the final whistle. Forward Pierre Reedy had several shots on goal throughout the second half, and Marky Hernandez had a promising effort from the side in the 90th minute that the goalkeeper was barely able to punch off the goal line. Despite the immense determination to score throughout the full 90 minutes, the score remained unchanged. Spokane Velocity now sits at 1-1-2, while Portland Hearts of Pine are at 0-0-2.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman commented on the defensive performance that Velocity FC maintained throughout the match:

"They need to see that when they defend together as a team-against a really good team, especially away from home-they can become difficult to break down. So I think seeing that early on in the season for us, especially after the slow preseason, to say the least, was really big for the group," stated Veidman. "And then, of course, showing the fact that when we are forward-thinking, we're positive."

Forward Pierre Reedy reflected on the chances he created and the limited success in converting them:

"I thought I did a decent job trying to get in behind, link up with Colin there on a few balls, and trying to create chances," said Reedy. "But it's that final product that I think I have to work on."

Midfielder Collin Fernandez spoke about the team chemistry following the arrival of new teammates this season:

"I think they've assimilated well to the group, and they've been able to just be themselves. And I think that's all you can ask for when guys come into the squad," said Fernandez. "The pieces we've added have only helped, and I think it's just become natural for them to blend in with all of us. It's been great. They're all great guys."

Velocity FC put up a hard-fought battle for the full 90 minutes despite being unable to finish their chances. They hope to secure another victory in their next match to balance out their wins and draws.

Velocity FC's next home match will be on Sunday, April 14, at 4 p.m. against Texoma FC. This will be the first match between the two teams and promises to be an exciting face-off.For tickets to this match, please visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets.

