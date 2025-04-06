AV ALTA Sends WSC to First Loss Before Sellout Crowd in California

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







In a West Coast battle of two emerging franchises, AV ALTA FC earned its first win in league play in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,433 fans at Lancaster Municipal Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Westchester SC thanks to first-half goals from Emmanuel Alaribe and Jimmie Villalobos on Saturday night, sending WSC to its first loss in the club's brief history.

Despite outshooting AV ALTA 18-6 in the match, WSC was not able to find the goal throughout and were shutout for the first time.

WSC will continue its road warrior start to the season with two more matches away from home, visiting Detroit City FC in a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match on April 16 and then traveling to play Richmond Kickers in USL League One play on April 19.

