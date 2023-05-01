Spokane Sizzles, Split Sox Series with 15-8 Win

May 1, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WA: The Spokane Indians (9-9) scored six runs in the third inning and seven in the seventh inning to defeat the Everett AquaSox (11-9) 15-8, despite a two-home run game from Tyler Locklear.

Locklear put the AquaSox out in front early 2-0 with a home run over the left field wall in the first inning that scored Jonatan Clase. The lead wouldn't last long though as Yanquiel Fernandez matched Locklear's bomb with a first-inning two-run-home run of his own off of the Avista Stadium scoreboard out in right-center field, also scoring Sterlin Thompson to tie the game at 2-2.

Spokane's first big inning came in the bottom of the third inning, as Braden Ward led off the inning with a single and then stole second base. Adael Aamador then put the Indians out in front 4-2 with his first home run of the season. Thompson tripled on the following at-bat and scored his second run of the game thanks again to a Fernandez RBI, this time on a fielder's choice ground out to increase the Spokane advantage to 5-2. Braxton Fulford was then hit by a pitch and scored two batters later when Jordan Beck doubled on a line drive into left field. Beck then scored two batters later on a Cristopher Navarro single. Ward drove in the final run of the third with his second single in the inning, a bunt that scored Zach Kokoska for an 8-2 lead.

The AquaSox added a run in the fourth and fifth innings. Locklear hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning, his fourth home run of the season. The Sox closed the gap to 8-4 in the fifth inning Harry Ford scored on a Ben Ramirez RBI single up the middle.

Spokane pulled away in the seventh inning by scoring seven runs on three separate plays. Beck hit a three-run home run over the left field wall with Fulford and Juan Guerrero on base to give Spokane a 11-4 lead. Spokane then loaded the bases when AquaSox reliever Peyton Alford threw a wild pitch that scored Kokoska and Navarro. Ward went from first to third on the play and then scored when Amador hit his second home run of the game to make it a 15-4 game.

The AquaSox scored the game's final four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Ben Ramirez hit a two-run double that scored Erik Stock and Clase. Ramirez would then move up to third when Locklear grounded into a fielder's choice. Hogan Windish then drove in Ramirez on a sacrifice fly followed by a Walking Cabrera RBI single that scored Locklear for the final run of the game.

Wrapping It Up"Locklear went four-for-five with two home runs, a double, three runs and three RBI. Ramirez was two for five with a double, one run, and three RBI. Clase had a base hit and two walks and has now reached base safely in all 20 games that the AquaSox have played. Ford had two base hits and has reached base safely in all 19 games that he has played. Clase currently leads the Northwest League in at-bats (83), home runs (7), runs scored (22), and doubles (9). He is second in the league in: RBI (17), triples (1), hits (28), base on balls (17, behind Ford), slugging (.723), and OPS (1.178)

LOOKING AHEAD:The AquaSox and the Tri-City Dust Devils begin a six-game series in Everett on Tuesday May 2. RHP Juan Mercedes (1-0, 3.43 ERA) will get the start in the series opener for the AquaSox. Mercedes currently leads the Northwest League with 30 strikeouts. The Dust Devils starting pitcher has yet to be announced. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on May 2. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment when the AquaSox return.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.