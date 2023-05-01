Road Series Preview: at Everett AquaSox
May 1, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The Dust Devils head to western Washington this week to take on the Seattle Mariners affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. Tri-City looks to build on a series-split in Hillsboro, after taking three games against the Hops.
Tuesday through Thursday's games will begin at 7:05pm, with a 1:05 matinee on Friday and 4:05 start on Sunday. Be sure to tune-in to the voice of the Dust Devils, Doug Taylor, on the Dust Devils Internet Broadcast! You can listen live when the game starts by clicking the button above or visiting dustdevilsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2023
- Road Series Preview: at Everett AquaSox - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Spokane Sizzles, Split Sox Series with 15-8 Win - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.