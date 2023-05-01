Road Series Preview: at Everett AquaSox

The Dust Devils head to western Washington this week to take on the Seattle Mariners affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. Tri-City looks to build on a series-split in Hillsboro, after taking three games against the Hops.

Tuesday through Thursday's games will begin at 7:05pm, with a 1:05 matinee on Friday and 4:05 start on Sunday. Be sure to tune-in to the voice of the Dust Devils, Doug Taylor, on the Dust Devils Internet Broadcast! You can listen live when the game starts by clicking the button above or visiting dustdevilsbaseball.com.

