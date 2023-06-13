Spokane Rallies Late to Take Game 1

The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 1 against the Spokane Indians by a final score of 5-3. This moves the Emeralds to 28-30 on the season and 4.5 games out of first place.

The Emeralds start John Michael Bertrand was dominant out on the bump tonight for Eugene. He pitched 5 innings, allowed just 4 base hits, 1 unearned run and struck out 4 batters. He also didn't walk anyone. For John Michael he seems to be settled in now with Eugene, and has been a very consistent starter for the Ems.

The Ems jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. Victor Bericoto led the inning off with a walk. The very next batter, Adrian Sugastey, ripped a baseball into the left center field gap. Bericoto was hustling around the bases and it was a very close play at the plate but Bericoto was able to get his hand on home before being tagged out. In the 5th inning the Emeralds were able to extend their lead. Luis Toribio started things off with a single to center field. Ghordy Santos followed it up with a single of his own. Two batters later, Grant McCray ripped a single up the middle and scored Toribio on the play to give the Ems the 2-0 lead. It was great to see McCray get going after having a tough series last time he was here in Spokane.

In the 4th Spokane was able to push their first run across the board. With one out Ronaiker Polma ripped a single up the middle and scored Juan Guerrero who had led the inning off by reaching base via error. Eugene would quickly answer back however in the top of the 5th inning. VIctor Bericoto led the inning off with an absolute moonshot out to left field. It had a 111 mph exit velocity off of the bat and the ball was hit so high and so deep that the trackman that tracks the baseball wasn't able to capture how deep it went. The longtime Spokane Indians broadcaster, Mike Boyle, said it was the farthest hit baseball he's ever seen at Avista Stadium. The wall rises up about 20 feet or so out in left field, with additional netting that towers up about 50 feet. Bericoto easily cleared the wall and the next and hit it into the parking lot.

Things would turn quickly for the Ems in the home half of the 6th inning, as the Emeralds gave up 3 runs. They did get two quick outs to start the inning, but it was 5 straight base runners for Spokane with four of them coming via singles and one as a walk. The two-out rally produced 3 runs for them and gave them the 4-3 lead.

In the 5th inning AJ Lewis led the inning off for Spokane and was able to sneak a home run down the left field line to give the Indians an insurance run late in the ballgame. Ben Madison pitched the home half of the 8th for Eugene and allowed just 1 base runner and struck out 1 batter to keep the game within reach for Eugene.

In the 9th inning Eugene tallied two quick outs. That brought up Ghordy Santos who was then able to draw a walk to give the Ems a base runner trailing by two. That brought up Edison Mora as the game-tying run. Mora popped out to the infield to end the inning and make the score final at 5-3.

It was a tough game for the Emeralds as they now fall 4.5 games out of first place in the Northwest League with just 8 games remaining in the 1st half. It's not impossible for Eugene, but they'll have to start rattling off some wins to find themselves back in the mix. The good news is the Indians do sit in 1st place, so if Eugene can win some games, they'll quickly launch themselves back up into the standings.

The Ems are back in action tomorrow night and they'll have a chance to even up the series against Spokane. The starter will be Nick Sinacola for Eugene. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M here at Avista Stadium.

