Spokane Indians Finalists for Five National Awards

Baseball's annual Winter Meetings wrapped up in San Diego last week, with the Spokane Indians being recognized by Minor League Baseball for their work in the community, a rising star in the ticket department, and the debut of the team's newest mascot- KC the Stratotanker.

The Indians, who were named 2021 MiLB Organization of the Year and earned a Golden Bobblehead for the Operation Fly Together campaign at last year's Winter Meetings, were finalists among all 120 MiLB teams for the following awards:

- CommUNITY Champion Award - Recognizing the team's community efforts through the Redband Rally Campaign, Operation Fly Together Campaign, Community Fields Project, and Zero Waste Campaign.

- Future Star of the Year Award (Ryan Songey) - A member of the Spokane Indians front office since 2019, Ryan was recognized for his leadership in the Ticket Sales department and overall customer service excellence.

- Golden Bobblehead (Debut of KC the Mascot) - KC the Stratotanker soared into Avista Stadium on Friday, July 22nd in support of the Operation Fly Together campaign. KC was created as a symbol of the campaign to evoke a positive message of this incredible airplane and the vital role of Fairchild Air Force Base in national security.

- Golden Bobblehead (Community Fields Project) - Through the Community Fields Project, the Spokane Indians and partners pledged to restore a minimum of one baseball/softball field in the Spokane region each year, including a pair of softball fields at Fairchild Air Force Base in 2022 and War Veterans Memorial Field in Wellpinit in 2021.

- Organization of the Year - After winning the award in 2021, the Indians were once again recognized for their overall organizational excellence.

"We were honored to be nominated among these other fantastic organizations in Minor League Baseball," said Otto Klein, Spokane Indians Senior Vice President. "We are proud of our work in the community and will continue to find new ways to give back to this wonderful region that we have been a part of since 1903."

The Indians open their 2023 season at home with Opening Night Fireworks against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th. Fans can reserve their seats now with an Opening Night Mini-Season or Half-Season Ticket Plan.

The Spokane Indians strive to be the Inland Northwest's leading source of affordable, family entertainment and are excited to announce that mini-season ticket package prices will remain the same as the 2022 season!

Mini-season tickets start at just $132/seat- a savings of up to 42% compared to day-of-game tickets- and offer the best seats to the season's biggest promotions.

For any questions regarding our ticket packages, please contact tickets@spokaneindians.com.

