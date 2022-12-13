Hillsboro Hops and Author N.D. Byma Release Second Children's Book

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops and Author N.D. Byma release their second children's book featuring "Barley the Hop". The book, illustrated by Jason Heglund, releases today and is available in the Hillsboro Hops team shop or online at hillsborohops.milbstore.com. The book was launched last night at an exclusive Hops Kid's Club event featuring Barley and Byma.

"Creating the original Barley book last year was a true highlight of my writing career," said Author N.D. Byma. "Being able to now continue the My Friend Barley series and help introduce a brand-new character only makes this experience that much more exciting. I can't wait to share this story with the world!"

"The Barley book series has been so much fun to work on and roll out to our fans and community," said Casey Sawyer, Hillsboro Hops Director of Marketing. "Working with Mr. Byma in the process has been nothing short of a dream. His ability to convey positive stories to kids and adults alike aligns with many of the goals of the Hops organization as well. We cannot wait to continue this process and tell fun stories for years to come."

Byma also described what Barley means to him, "Before I ever wrote a word about him, I adored Barley. To me he embodied what it meant to be kind, generous community-focused and silly. To create not one, but now TWO stories starring everyone's favorite green good guy is an honor I will not soon forget."

