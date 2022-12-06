Spokane Indians Announce 2023 Promotional Highlights

The Spokane Indians Baseball Team announced today the highlights of their promotional schedule for the 2023 season at Avista Stadium. The 66-game home slate is jam-packed with an incredible (17) Firework Nights, (5) Family Feast Nights, and (5) Storybook Princess Nights.

Returning this season as part of MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment are Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, July 8th and Marvel Super Hero© Night on Saturday, August 19th.

Other fan favorites returning for 2023 include Star Wars Night, Pride Night, Baseball Hat Giveaway Night, (5) Bark in the Park Nights, and (4) Dollars in Your Dog Nights.

2023 Firework Nights

Tuesday, April 11th

Friday, April 28th

Friday, May 12th

Friday, June 16th

Saturday, June 17th

Friday, June 23rd

Tuesday, July 4th

Friday, July 7th

Friday, July 21st

Saturday, July 22nd

Friday, August 11th

Saturday, August 12th

Friday, August 18th

Saturday, August 19th

Friday, September 1st

Saturday, September 2nd

Sunday, September 3rd

TICKETS

The Indians open their 2023 season at home with Opening Night Fireworks against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th. Fans can reserve their seats now with an Opening Night Mini-Season or Half-Season Ticket Plan.

2023 Family Feast Nights presented by Yoke's Fresh Markets

Saturday, April 29th

Saturday, May 13th

Wednesday, June 21st

Wednesday, July 19th

Wednesday, Aug. 16th

2023 Storybook Princess Nights

Saturday, April 15th

Saturday, May 27th

Saturday, June 24th

Saturday, July 22nd

Saturday, August 12th

2023 Bark in the Park Nights presented by SCRAPS

Tuesday, May 9th

Tuesday, June 13th

Tuesday, July 18th

Tuesday, August 8th

Tuesday, August 29th

The Spokane Indians strive to be the Inland Northwest's leading source of affordable, family entertainment and are excited to announce that mini-season ticket package prices will remain the same as the 2022 season!

Mini-season tickets start at just $132/seat - a savings of up to 42% compared to day-of-game tickets - and offer the best seats to the season's biggest promotions.

For any questions regarding our ticket packages, please contact tickets@spokaneindians.com or call (509) 343-6886.

A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

