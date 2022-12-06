Spokane Indians Announce 2023 Promotional Highlights
December 6, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release
The Spokane Indians Baseball Team announced today the highlights of their promotional schedule for the 2023 season at Avista Stadium. The 66-game home slate is jam-packed with an incredible (17) Firework Nights, (5) Family Feast Nights, and (5) Storybook Princess Nights.
Returning this season as part of MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment are Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, July 8th and Marvel Super Hero© Night on Saturday, August 19th.
Other fan favorites returning for 2023 include Star Wars Night, Pride Night, Baseball Hat Giveaway Night, (5) Bark in the Park Nights, and (4) Dollars in Your Dog Nights.
2023 Firework Nights
Tuesday, April 11th
Friday, April 28th
Friday, May 12th
Friday, June 16th
Saturday, June 17th
Friday, June 23rd
Tuesday, July 4th
Friday, July 7th
Friday, July 21st
Saturday, July 22nd
Friday, August 11th
Saturday, August 12th
Friday, August 18th
Saturday, August 19th
Friday, September 1st
Saturday, September 2nd
Sunday, September 3rd
TICKETS
The Indians open their 2023 season at home with Opening Night Fireworks against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th. Fans can reserve their seats now with an Opening Night Mini-Season or Half-Season Ticket Plan.
2023 Family Feast Nights presented by Yoke's Fresh Markets
Saturday, April 29th
Saturday, May 13th
Wednesday, June 21st
Wednesday, July 19th
Wednesday, Aug. 16th
2023 Storybook Princess Nights
Saturday, April 15th
Saturday, May 27th
Saturday, June 24th
Saturday, July 22nd
Saturday, August 12th
2023 Bark in the Park Nights presented by SCRAPS
Tuesday, May 9th
Tuesday, June 13th
Tuesday, July 18th
Tuesday, August 8th
Tuesday, August 29th
The Spokane Indians strive to be the Inland Northwest's leading source of affordable, family entertainment and are excited to announce that mini-season ticket package prices will remain the same as the 2022 season!
Mini-season tickets start at just $132/seat - a savings of up to 42% compared to day-of-game tickets - and offer the best seats to the season's biggest promotions.
For any questions regarding our ticket packages, please contact tickets@spokaneindians.com or call (509) 343-6886.
A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.
