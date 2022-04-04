Spokane Indians Announce 2022 Roster

April 4, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to Spokane today for the start of the 2022 Northwest League season, which opens Friday, April 8th at Avista Stadium against the Vancouver Canadians. Spokane's roster includes 10 returning players from 2021, a pair of highly-touted prospects, and five of Colorado's top 30 minor league players.

The roster is highlighted by Rockies top prospect Zac Veen, who was the 9th overall selection in the 2020 MLB First-Year Draft out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida. The 20-year-old hit .301 with 15 home runs and 36 stolen bases in 106 games with the Fresno Grizzlies last season and was named Colorado's MiLB Player of the Year. Veen is considered among the game's elite outfield prospects, with ESPN (#20), Baseball America (#22), Keith Law of The Athletic (#23), Baseball Prospectus (#25) and MLB Pipeline (#36) all ranking him among their top 50 prospects.

Joining Veen in Spokane will be Fresno teammate and Rockies number two overall prospect Drew Romo. The switch-hitting catcher was drafted 35th overall by Colorado in 2020 out of The Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas, and hit .314 with 17 doubles and 23 stolen bases in his debut season last year. The 20-year-old is listed among the game's top 100 prospects by ESPN (#85) and Keith Law of The Athletic (#97).

Fellow top 30 Colorado prospects on the roster include southpaw Joe Rock (#15), first baseman Grant Lavigne (#22), and infielder Julio Carreras (#25). Along with Lavigne, other returning players from 2021 include pitchers Jared Biddy, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, Will Ethridge, Boby Johnson and Shelby Lackey, while returning hitters include Eddy Diaz, AJ Lewis, Cristopher Navarro, and Daniel Montano.

You can see the new team for the first time at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 6th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Avista Stadium. This FREE community event courtesy of Avista includes a Home Run Derby, concessions available for purchase, a chance to shop the team store, plus a Player Poster Giveaway proudly presented by the Pizza Factory.

The Spokane Indians open their 2022 season against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, April 8th at Avista Stadium with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available HERE or as part of our Opening Night Mini Season Ticket Plan.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2022

Spokane Indians Announce 2022 Roster - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.