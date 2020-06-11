Spokane Indians and Second Harvest Team up to Help Feed Community Members

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are pleased to announce they have made a donation to Second Harvest that will provide free food for 17,000 meals to people in need in the community. Since March, Second Harvest has distributed, on average, 924,000 pounds of free food per week to help people facing hunger in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. That's 55% more than before the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our food bank network is on the front lines of an extraordinary battle against hunger as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We're grateful for the Spokane Indians and the generous people in our community who supported their efforts to help fill nutritional gaps for our neighbors in need," said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. "This donation will do more than get food to where it's needed most. It also will bring hope to local people who are facing so many uncertainties right now."

Specifically, the Indians raised funds to support Second Harvest's new Wolff Family Child Hunger Solution Center with a Spring Jersey Auction and two Ballpark Dinner To-Go meals at Avista Stadium. For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians made a monetary donation to Second Harvest. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans also have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest.

"Simply put, Indians fans have responded once again" said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of the Indians. "The generosity of the community is alive and well and we're proud to do everything we can during this difficult time."

Both organizations will continue to work together this summer as the Indians plan more Ballpark Dinner To-Go events. June 17th from 4:00 - 6:00PM marks the next family dinner available for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium. Each meal feeds a family of four and includes eight chicken strips, four Indians dogs, over one pound of fries, family size popcorn, four ice cream sandwiches, and a package of Sour Patch Kids for $40 plus tax.

