SPO in the SHOW: 47 Indians Appear in MLB in 2024

October 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







If you turned on a Major League Baseball game in 2024, there's a pretty good chance you saw a former Spokane Indians player in action. A total of 47 alums spread across 25 teams made at last one appearance in the big leagues this season, including 15 with the team's parent club (Colorado Rockies). Included among the former players are multiple All-Stars, league leaders, and presumptive Gold Glove winners. Some, like Jordan Beck and Seth Halvorsen, were playing at Avista Stadium less than a year before while others, like Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Chavez, last suited up for the Indians over two decades ago.

A complete list of Indians alums that appeared in a MLB game in 2024-sorted by the year they played in Spokane along with their big league stats and superlatives from this season-can be found below:

2023

Adael Amador | Colorado Rockies

.171, 1 2B, 1 SB, 35 AB, 10 G

Jordan Beck | Colorado Rockies

.188 AVG, 6 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 7 SB, 170 AB, 55 G

Hit first big league HR and drove in five on May 15

Angel Chivilli | Colorado Rockies

2-3, 4.55 ERA, 1 SV, 1.29 WHIP, 31.2 IP

Seth Halvorsen | Colorado Rockies

2-1, 1.46 ERA, 2 SV, 0.81 WHIP, 12.1 IP

Jaden Hill | Colorado Rockies

5.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 6 K/4 BB, 10.2 IP

Evan Justice | Colorado Rockies

0.00 ERA, 1 G, 0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K

2022

Hunter Goodman | Colorado Rockies

.190 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI, 211 AB, 70 G

Austin Kitchen | Miami Marlins

0-1, 14.14 ERA, 2.71 WHIP, 4 G

Drew Romo | Colorado Rockies

.176 AVG, 4 R, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 51 AB, 16 G

2021

Isaac Collins | Milwaukee Brewers

.118 AVG, 1 SB, 2 BB, 10 K, 11 G

Noah Davis | Colorado Rockies

0-0, 5.75 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 20.1 IP, 9 G

Brenton Doyle | Colorado Rockies

.260 AVG, 24 2B, 23 HR, 72 RBI, 30 SB

July National League Player of the Month

Led National League in Total Zone Runs as CF (17) and Range Factor (2.97)

Record fifth 20 HR/20 SB in Rockies history

Ryan Feltner | Colorado Rockies

3-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 K/52 BB, 162.1 IP

Posted a 2.98 ERA over his final 15 starts

Aaron Schunk | Colorado Rockies

.234 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 94 AB, 39 G

Michael Toglia | Colorado Rockies

.218 AVG, 25 HR, 55 RBI, 10 SB, .767 OPS

Career-high 2.2 BWAR

Record first career three-homer game on July 14th

Ezequiel Tovar | Colorado Rockies

.269, 45 2B, 26 HR, 78 RBI, .763 OPS

Led National League in doubles and at-bats

Tops among NL shortstops in Total Zone Runs (18) and Range Factor (4.25)

Riley Pint | Colorado Rockies

21.60 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 18.9 K/9, 4 G

2019

Daniel Robert | Texas Rangers

1-0, 3.18 ERA, 6 K's in 5.2 IP, 4 G

Justin Slaten | Boston Red Sox

6-2, 2.93 ERA, 2 SV, 1.01 WHIP, 9.4 K/9, 44 G

Led Red Sox pitchers in ERA and WHIP

Picked up first MLB save on March 31st

Ricky Vanasco | Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers

1-0, 6.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 4 G

Davis Wendzel | Texas Rangers

.128 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 27 G

2018

Emmanuel Clase | Cleveland Guardians

4-2, 0.65 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 47 SV, 74 G

2024 American League All-Star

Led AL in saves for third consecutive season

Career-high 4.5 BWAR

Hans Crouse | Los Angeles Angels

4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12.1 K/9, 25 G

John King | St. Louis Cardinals

3-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 G

Jacob Latz | Texas Rangers

2-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 46 G

J.P. Martínez | Atlanta Braves

.200 AVG, 2 R, 1 SB, 7 G

Yerry Rodriguez | Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays

1-0, 8.72 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 16 G

2017

Cole Ragans | Kansas City Royals

11-9, 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 223 K, 32 GS

2024 American League All-Star

Led American League starting pitchers in K/9 (10.7)

Second in American League in K's

Career-high 4.9 BWAR

Alex Speas | Houston Astros

1 G, 4.50 ERA, 2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K

2016

Charles Leblanc | Los Angeles Angels

.190 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, .869 OPS, 11 G

Tyler Phillips | Philadelphia Phillies

4-1, 6.87 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 8 G

Tossed complete game shutout against Cleveland on July 27th

Leody Taveras | Texas Rangers

.229 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 23 SB, 151 G

2015

Peter Fairbanks | Tampa Bay Rays

3-3, 3.57 ERA, 23 SV, 1.16 WHIP, 46 G

Dylan Moore | Seattle Mariners

.201 AVG, 10 HR, 32 SB, 42 RBI, 135 G

Career high 2.2 BWAR

Tied for sixth in the AL in stole bases

Jeffrey Springs | Tampa Bay Rays

2-2, 3.27 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 7 GS

Dillon Tate | Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays

2-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 G

2014

Reed Garrett | New York Mets

8-5, 3.77 ERA, 4 SV, 83 K's in 57.1 IP

Tossed two scoreless innings in Game 1 of NLDS

5-0, 0.57 ERA in March/April

Isiah Kiner-Falefa | Toronto Blue Jays. Pittsburgh Pirates

.269, 8 HR, 43 RBI, 11 SB, 18 2B

Tied career-high with 3.6 BWAR

Erik Swanson | Toronto Blue Jays

2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 G

2.55 ERA in the second half (27 G)

Jose Trevino | New York Yankees

.215, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 73 G

Set career highs in BB and OBP

2012

Carl Edwards | San Diego Padres

1 G, 3 BF, 2 H, 1 BB

Joey Gallo | Washington Nationals

.161 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI, 76 G

Hit 200th career MLB home run on April 6th

2011

Kyle Hendricks | Chicago Cubs

4-12, 5.92 ERA, 1,45 WHIP, 29 G

Tossed 7.1 scoreless innings in final start of season

Nick Martinez | Cincinnati Reds

10-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.026 WHIP, 42 G

Career-High 4.0 BWAR

2010

Jurickson Profar | San Diego Padres

.280 AVG, 24 HR, 85 RBI, 10 SB, .839 OPS

Led National League in HBP (18)

Second in National League in OBP (.380)

Career-high 3.7 BWAR

2024 National League All-Star

2008

Martín Pérez | Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres

5-6, 4.53 ERA, 107 K's in 135 IP

3.46 ERA in 10 starts with Padres

2003

Jesse Chavez | Atlanta Braves

2-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.247 WHIP, 46 G

Third-oldest player in MLB in 2024 (Rich Hill, Justin Verlander)

