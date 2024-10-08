SPO in the SHOW: 47 Indians Appear in MLB in 2024
October 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
If you turned on a Major League Baseball game in 2024, there's a pretty good chance you saw a former Spokane Indians player in action. A total of 47 alums spread across 25 teams made at last one appearance in the big leagues this season, including 15 with the team's parent club (Colorado Rockies). Included among the former players are multiple All-Stars, league leaders, and presumptive Gold Glove winners. Some, like Jordan Beck and Seth Halvorsen, were playing at Avista Stadium less than a year before while others, like Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Chavez, last suited up for the Indians over two decades ago.
A complete list of Indians alums that appeared in a MLB game in 2024-sorted by the year they played in Spokane along with their big league stats and superlatives from this season-can be found below:
2023
Adael Amador | Colorado Rockies
.171, 1 2B, 1 SB, 35 AB, 10 G
Jordan Beck | Colorado Rockies
.188 AVG, 6 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 7 SB, 170 AB, 55 G
Hit first big league HR and drove in five on May 15
Angel Chivilli | Colorado Rockies
2-3, 4.55 ERA, 1 SV, 1.29 WHIP, 31.2 IP
Seth Halvorsen | Colorado Rockies
2-1, 1.46 ERA, 2 SV, 0.81 WHIP, 12.1 IP
Jaden Hill | Colorado Rockies
5.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 6 K/4 BB, 10.2 IP
Evan Justice | Colorado Rockies
0.00 ERA, 1 G, 0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K
2022
Hunter Goodman | Colorado Rockies
.190 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI, 211 AB, 70 G
Austin Kitchen | Miami Marlins
0-1, 14.14 ERA, 2.71 WHIP, 4 G
Drew Romo | Colorado Rockies
.176 AVG, 4 R, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 51 AB, 16 G
2021
Isaac Collins | Milwaukee Brewers
.118 AVG, 1 SB, 2 BB, 10 K, 11 G
Noah Davis | Colorado Rockies
0-0, 5.75 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 20.1 IP, 9 G
Brenton Doyle | Colorado Rockies
.260 AVG, 24 2B, 23 HR, 72 RBI, 30 SB
July National League Player of the Month
Led National League in Total Zone Runs as CF (17) and Range Factor (2.97)
Record fifth 20 HR/20 SB in Rockies history
Ryan Feltner | Colorado Rockies
3-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 K/52 BB, 162.1 IP
Posted a 2.98 ERA over his final 15 starts
Aaron Schunk | Colorado Rockies
.234 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 94 AB, 39 G
Michael Toglia | Colorado Rockies
.218 AVG, 25 HR, 55 RBI, 10 SB, .767 OPS
Career-high 2.2 BWAR
Record first career three-homer game on July 14th
Ezequiel Tovar | Colorado Rockies
.269, 45 2B, 26 HR, 78 RBI, .763 OPS
Led National League in doubles and at-bats
Tops among NL shortstops in Total Zone Runs (18) and Range Factor (4.25)
Riley Pint | Colorado Rockies
21.60 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 18.9 K/9, 4 G
2019
Daniel Robert | Texas Rangers
1-0, 3.18 ERA, 6 K's in 5.2 IP, 4 G
Justin Slaten | Boston Red Sox
6-2, 2.93 ERA, 2 SV, 1.01 WHIP, 9.4 K/9, 44 G
Led Red Sox pitchers in ERA and WHIP
Picked up first MLB save on March 31st
Ricky Vanasco | Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers
1-0, 6.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 4 G
Davis Wendzel | Texas Rangers
.128 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 27 G
2018
Emmanuel Clase | Cleveland Guardians
4-2, 0.65 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 47 SV, 74 G
2024 American League All-Star
Led AL in saves for third consecutive season
Career-high 4.5 BWAR
Hans Crouse | Los Angeles Angels
4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12.1 K/9, 25 G
John King | St. Louis Cardinals
3-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 G
Jacob Latz | Texas Rangers
2-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 46 G
J.P. Martínez | Atlanta Braves
.200 AVG, 2 R, 1 SB, 7 G
Yerry Rodriguez | Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays
1-0, 8.72 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 16 G
2017
Cole Ragans | Kansas City Royals
11-9, 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 223 K, 32 GS
2024 American League All-Star
Led American League starting pitchers in K/9 (10.7)
Second in American League in K's
Career-high 4.9 BWAR
Alex Speas | Houston Astros
1 G, 4.50 ERA, 2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K
2016
Charles Leblanc | Los Angeles Angels
.190 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, .869 OPS, 11 G
Tyler Phillips | Philadelphia Phillies
4-1, 6.87 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 8 G
Tossed complete game shutout against Cleveland on July 27th
Leody Taveras | Texas Rangers
.229 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 23 SB, 151 G
2015
Peter Fairbanks | Tampa Bay Rays
3-3, 3.57 ERA, 23 SV, 1.16 WHIP, 46 G
Dylan Moore | Seattle Mariners
.201 AVG, 10 HR, 32 SB, 42 RBI, 135 G
Career high 2.2 BWAR
Tied for sixth in the AL in stole bases
Jeffrey Springs | Tampa Bay Rays
2-2, 3.27 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 7 GS
Dillon Tate | Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays
2-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 G
2014
Reed Garrett | New York Mets
8-5, 3.77 ERA, 4 SV, 83 K's in 57.1 IP
Tossed two scoreless innings in Game 1 of NLDS
5-0, 0.57 ERA in March/April
Isiah Kiner-Falefa | Toronto Blue Jays. Pittsburgh Pirates
.269, 8 HR, 43 RBI, 11 SB, 18 2B
Tied career-high with 3.6 BWAR
Erik Swanson | Toronto Blue Jays
2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 G
2.55 ERA in the second half (27 G)
Jose Trevino | New York Yankees
.215, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 73 G
Set career highs in BB and OBP
2012
Carl Edwards | San Diego Padres
1 G, 3 BF, 2 H, 1 BB
Joey Gallo | Washington Nationals
.161 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI, 76 G
Hit 200th career MLB home run on April 6th
2011
Kyle Hendricks | Chicago Cubs
4-12, 5.92 ERA, 1,45 WHIP, 29 G
Tossed 7.1 scoreless innings in final start of season
Nick Martinez | Cincinnati Reds
10-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.026 WHIP, 42 G
Career-High 4.0 BWAR
2010
Jurickson Profar | San Diego Padres
.280 AVG, 24 HR, 85 RBI, 10 SB, .839 OPS
Led National League in HBP (18)
Second in National League in OBP (.380)
Career-high 3.7 BWAR
2024 National League All-Star
2008
Martín Pérez | Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres
5-6, 4.53 ERA, 107 K's in 135 IP
3.46 ERA in 10 starts with Padres
2003
Jesse Chavez | Atlanta Braves
2-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.247 WHIP, 46 G
Third-oldest player in MLB in 2024 (Rich Hill, Justin Verlander)
