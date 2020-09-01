Spitters Complete Comeback Victory

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In the highest scoring game this season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning to overcome a seven-run deficit and defeat the Great Lakes Resorters 12-11 Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Seven different Pit Spitters notched individual RBIs as five unearned runs crossed the plate on four Resorters errors. Walks also plagued Great Lakes in this game as four pitchers combined to surrender 12 free passes - four of which came in the final inning.

Traverse City got on the board first, crossing a pair of runners in the second inning to take the early 2-0 lead before Great Lakes crossed five in the third frame - featuring a two-run home run from Tj Deherrera and a three-run shot from Champ Davison - forging the Resorters out in front 5-2. The Pit Spitters slimmed the lead to 5-3 in the fourth as Tommy Troy crossed the plate on an error. Great Lakes responded promptly, however, adding to their massive lead by notching six tallies through the ensuing four innings as Anthony Pohl, Ryan Rifenberg, and Danny Bullard all added individual RBIs to deliver the Resorters a comfortable 11-4 advantage heading into the last half of play. With just three outs to get in order to secure the victory, Resorters relievers, Nick Soller and Danny Bullard, combined for four walks on six base hits and eight runs as shortstop, Crew Cohoes, sailed a throw to first base on what would've been a game-winning double-play - allowing two unearned runs to score and sending Traverse City on to their fifth walk-off victory this season by the final score of 12-11.

Spitters outfielder-turned-reliever, Jake Ryan (1-0), hurled 1.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on four walks in his first victory on the campaign. Resorters bullpen arm, Danny Bullard (0-1), managed to get only one out as he allowed three runs on three hits and a pair of walks in his first loss this summer. The Pit Spitters improve to 32-8 while the Resorters fall to 8-32.

