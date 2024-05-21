Spitfires Sign 2nd Round Pick Jean-Christoph Lemieux to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Jean-Christoph Lemieux to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Lemieux was selected 22nd overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. J.C hails from Gatineau, Quebec. He stands at 5'11 and weighs 173lbs.

Lemieux played for the Quinte Red Devils during the 2023-24 season. He recorded 24 goals and recorded 36 assists in 35 games played during the season. He was 7th in league scoring. In the playoffs, Lemieux played in 9 games and scored 5 goals while recording 14 assists for 19 points. He was tied for 9th in playoff scoring.

The Gatineau native is excited to be joining the club.

"It's an honour to sign with such a great organization, all the staff and players made me feel comfortable." Lemieux said. "I just can't wait to get started!"

Bill Bowler spoke on Lemieux putting pen to paper.

"J.C is a versatile forward who is great in small areas and plays with an edge." General Manager Bill Bowler said. "We welcome J.C and his family to the organization and the City of Windsor."

Welcome to the Spitfires, Jean-Christoph!

