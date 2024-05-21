Finalists Revealed for the 2024 CHL Awards

SAGINAW, MI - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce the finalists for its 10 major awards (see complete list of nominees below) with the winners set to receive their hardware at a ceremony for the 2024 CHL Awards presented by Go Great Lakes Bay on Saturday, June 1. The latter will be an event held at Uptown North Main in Frankenmuth during the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which is scheduled to run from May 23 - June 2 in Saginaw, Michigan.

The nominees for each CHL award are determined by the winners of the corresponding award presented in each of the CHL's three member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors and 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit lead all finalists with two nominations at the 2024 CHL Awards. Both players will be in Saginaw this week as their clubs get set to compete in the 104th edition of the Memorial Cup. Firkus, who is a nominee for both the CHL Top Scorer and David Branch Player of the Year awards, will be aiming to be the first player in the history of the Moose Jaw Warriors to be named the CHL's Most Oustanding Player.

Similarly, Parekh will hope to achieve some history for his club as he looks to become the first Saginaw Spirit player to be named either the CHL's Top Draft Prospect or its Top Defenceman of the Year. Parekh is nominated for the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award alongside Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov of the Drummondville Voltigeurs. Both Mateychuk and Komarov were named the Playoffs MVP for their respective regional league (WHL and QMJHL) this postseason, and they will be joining Parekh for the 2024 Memorial Cup as the Warriors and Voltigeurs look to earn a maiden Memorial Cup title in Saginaw.

In addition to Firkus and Mateychuk, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager is one of three Moose Jaw Warriors players to be nominated for a CHL award, which is tied for the most of any club in the CHL alongside the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Saguenéens. A finalist for the CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award for a second year in a row, Yager will be looking to earn the second CHL award of his career, having previously won the CHL Rookie of the Year in 2021-22.

Additionally, as one of the three Saguenéens players nominated for an award, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Maxim Massé also hopes to become a repeat winner at the 2024 CHL Awards. A nominee for this year's Top Draft Prospect Award, Massé was named the 2022-23 CHL Rookie of the Year following his first season in Chicoutimi.

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances.

David Branch Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL), Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is presented to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. It is selected from the winners of the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL's Most Outstanding Player), Michel Brière Memorial Trophy (QMJHL MVP), and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch who has held his position as OHL Commissioner since 1979 and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Nominees: Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Vsevolod Komarov (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL's Max Kaminsky Trophy, QMJHL's Émile-Bouchard Trophy, and WHL's Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy.

Goaltender of the Year Award

Nominees: Brett Mirwald (Vancouver Giants / WHL), Jacob Oster (Oshawa Generals / OHL), William Rousseau (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL's Jim Rutherford Trophy, QMJHL's Patrick-Roy Trophy, and the WHL's Del Wilson Trophy.

Rookie of the Year Award

Nominees: Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL's Emms Family Award, QMJHL's Rookie of the Year Award, and the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

Top Scorer Award

Nominees: Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Nominees: Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Derek Laxdal (Oshawa Generals / OHL), Jean-François Grégoire (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67s head coach and the CHL's all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL's Matt Leyden Trophy, the QMJHL's Ron-Lapointe Trophy, and the WHL's Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy.

Top Draft Prospect Award

Nominees: Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award is presented annually to the top prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League.

Sportsman Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL), Preston Lounsbury (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL's William Hanley Trophy, the QMJHL's Frank-J.-Selke Memorial Trophy, and the WHL's Brad Hornung Trophy.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), Alexis Morin (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL's Bobby Smith Trophy, the QMJHL's Marcel Robert Trophy, and the WHL's Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Nominees: Ty Hurley (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL's Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, the QMJHL's Humanitarian of the Year Award, and the WHL's Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy.

