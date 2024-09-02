Spitfires Sign 2024 U-18 First Round Pick Michael Newlove to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Michael Newlove to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Newlove was selected 1st overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL U-18 Draft. Newlove hails from Brampton, Ontario. He stands at 6'2 and weighs 165lbs.

Newlove played for the Credit River Capitals during the 2022-23 season. Through 24 games, Newlove had a GAA of 3.54 and played over 1131 minutes. In 2023-24, Michael moved to the Halton Hurricanes for his U-18 season. He backstopped his team with 21 appearances and a 2.07 GAA and over 1040 minutes played.

The Brampton native is ecstatic to be a part of the organization.

"It feels good, it is one mission complete for now." Newlove said. "Now it is about making the team over the next year is my ensuing goal. It is such an honour to sign for such a great organization."

Bill Bowler spoke on Newlove putting pen to paper.

"Michael had a great season with Halton, and he followed it up with a strong summer of training." GM Bill Bowler said. "He is very athletic and has tremendous upside with some room to grow."

