Spitfires Reassign 21 Players After Training Camp

September 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler has announced that the team has reassigned 21 players following Training Camp.

The following players were reassigned:

Dante Bertolin

Matteo Vilardi

Julian Gignac

Adriano Tonin

Jaksen Ward

Noah Caswell

Aidan Ostrovski

Lucas Novak

Marcus Lagana

Mickael Tissier

Kyle Butt

George Matsos

Maxime Morin

Ryan Cranny

Nicolas Rosati

Luke Laevens

Grady Spicer

Gabriel Donohue

Cameron Ingram

Gage Evans

Michael Newlove

"It's been a very competitive couple of days." Bowler said. "It's obvious that everybody worked hard over the summer and this has led to us having to make some very difficult decisions. We will continue to monitor these player's progress and development over the next few years."

