Spitfires Reassign 21 Players After Training Camp
September 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler has announced that the team has reassigned 21 players following Training Camp.
The following players were reassigned:
Dante Bertolin
Matteo Vilardi
Julian Gignac
Adriano Tonin
Jaksen Ward
Noah Caswell
Aidan Ostrovski
Lucas Novak
Marcus Lagana
Mickael Tissier
Kyle Butt
George Matsos
Maxime Morin
Ryan Cranny
Nicolas Rosati
Luke Laevens
Grady Spicer
Gabriel Donohue
Cameron Ingram
Gage Evans
Michael Newlove
"It's been a very competitive couple of days." Bowler said. "It's obvious that everybody worked hard over the summer and this has led to us having to make some very difficult decisions. We will continue to monitor these player's progress and development over the next few years."
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Spitfires Sign 2024 U-18 First Round Pick Michael Newlove to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Reassign 21 Players After Training Camp - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Sign 2024 U-18 First Round Pick Michael Newlove to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Reassign 21 Players After Training Camp
- Spitfires & Keanu Reeves Raise $20,000 for CMHA
- Spitfires Sign 2022 15th Round Pick Nathan Gaymes to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Hire Kyla Seguin as Nutritionist and Strength and Conditioning Assistant