Spitfires Sign 1st Round Import Pick Ilya Protas to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

July 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Ilya Protas to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Protas was selected 3rd overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 CHL Import draft. Ilya hails from Vitebsk, Belarus. He stands at 6'4 and weighs 196lbs.

Protas played for the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL, he recorded 51 points in 61 games (14 goals, 37 assists) before being drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to the Washington Capitals in the third round, 75th overall.

The Belarusian native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels amazing, it is an honour to sign with such a great organization." Protas said. "It felt good to get drafted by Windsor and I am excited to get started."

Bill Bowler spoke on Protas putting pen to paper.

"Ilya is an NHL signed player that can play in any situation and any forward position." GM Bill Bowler said. "He is a big body and will have an immediate impact with our hockey club. We welcome Ilya and his family to Windsor."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024

Spitfires Sign 1st Round Import Pick Ilya Protas to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.