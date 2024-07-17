Spellacy Invited to USA Hockey World Junior Summer Showcase

Windsor, ON. - USA Hockey announced 2006-born forward AJ Spellacy has been invited to USA's 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, MI. The event is part of the process to select the roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Showcase serves as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship that is set for Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario.

A total of nine games will be played among the teams as part of the Showcase at USA Hockey Arena and a complete schedule is available HERE.

Spellacy, 18, tallied 38 points (21G-17A) in 67 games as a sophomore with the Spitfires last season. This stellar season was noticed by the Chicago Blackhawks as they selected Spellacy with the 72nd pick overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas last month.

The West Lake, Ohio product represented Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, recording one point (1A) in five games, helping USA to a bronze medal. The 6-foot-3, 195 lb. right-shot forward was drafted by the Spitfires in the third round (67th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

