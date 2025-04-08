Spitfires' Overage Forward Ryan Abraham Commits to Michigan Technological University

April 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - In a groundbreaking move following the NCAA Division I Council's move to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs announced in November of 2024, Windsor Spitfires forward Ryan Abraham joins his fellow colleagues in blazing a trail.

The 20-year-old forward from Livonia, MI. announced his commitment to Michigan Tech University Huskies men's hockey program via the Windsor Spitfires PR department on Tuesday afternoon. Abraham has been excellent throughout this entire OHL career. Abraham has played in 223 regular season games and has recorded 84 goals and 129 assists for 213 points. He has 30 postseason games and has 6 goals and 13 assists for 19 points. Abraham was 4th in team scoring for the 2024-25 season with 66 points (29g, 37a) Abraham reached an incredible milestone in Windsor Spitfires history as the highest scoring American born player with 213 points. He sits 19th all time in points as a Spitfire.

Abraham is excited to extend his hockey career.

"I am super excited to start another chapter after this season and play college hockey at Michigan Tech." Ryan Abraham said.

Windsor selected Abraham in the first round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, 14th overall. He jumped straight into OHL action the next year and played in 64 games and recorded 15 goals and 31 assists for 46 points.

Michigan Technological University is located in Houghton, Michigan. The Huskies hockey program has produced some familiar NHL names including Tony Esposito, Matt Roy, as well as Randy McKay and John Scott.

Abraham and the Spitfires are in action Thursday night, for Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs against the Kitchener Rangers.

