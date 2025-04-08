Second Round of 2025 OHL Playoffs Begins on Thursday

Toronto, ON - The quest for the J. Ross Robertson Cup is down to eight teams as the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs begins Thursday night with four games on the schedule.

It's a busy week in the Ontario Hockey League as the annual Priority Selection is set for Friday night and the first half of Saturday, live across the province on YourTV and streaming online on OHL Live, before playoff action resumes at 7:00pm.

Here's a look at the schedule of games for the second round of the OHL Playoffs.

Eastern Conference Semi-Final #1

(1) Brantford Bulldogs vs. (4) Oshawa Generals

Game 1 - Thursday, April 10 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, April 13 at Brantford, 2:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 15 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 17 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 19 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 20 at Oshawa, 6:05pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

Eastern Conference Semi-Final #2

(2) Barrie Colts vs. (3) Kingston Frontenacs

Game 1 - Thursday, April 10 at Barrie, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12 at Barrie, 7:30pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 15 at Kingston, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 17 at Kingston, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 19 at Barrie, 7:30pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 20 at Kingston, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 at Barrie, 7:00pm*

Western Conference Semi-Final #1

(1) London Knights vs. (5) Erie Otters

Game 1 - Thursday, April 10 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12 at London, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 15 at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 17 at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 18 at London, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 20 at Erie, 4:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 at London, 7:00pm*

Western Conference Semi-Final #2

(2) Windsor Spitfires vs. (3) Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 - Thursday, April 10 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 3 - Monday, April 14 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 18 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 20 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

*- if necessary

See all of the OHL playoff action on OHL Live on CHL TV, with playoff packages available for purchase at watch.chl.ca.

